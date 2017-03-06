Good shepherd saves abandoned newborn baby

What To Read Next

Butterworth - A shepherd, who was looking after sheep and cattle, came across a newborn baby girl in Butterworth, Eastern Cape.



Captain Jackson Manatha said the baby was found not far from the Walter Sisulu University campus on Wednesday, March 1.



Manatha said the shepherd alerted three high school students about his discovery.



The pupils then contacted the Msobomvu Police Station.



The baby was taken to Butterworth Hospital, where she is still being kept.



A case of child abandonment was opened.



Anyone with information should contact the Msobomvu police at 047 492 0180.

