 

Gordhan a conspiracy theorist, Duduzane Zuma purportedly says in open letter

2017-08-28 16:57

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Duduzane Zuma. (File, Gallo Images)

Duduzane Zuma. (File, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Pravin Gordhan is a conspiracy theorist who failed as a minister, President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane has purportedly said in an open letter.

"Mr Gordhan, you were Finance Minister of this country for over six of the last eight years, yet take no responsibility for this country’s economic performance in that time. It is always somebody else’s fault," he writes.

Duduzane Zuma could not immediately be reached for comment. 

Gordhan told News24 that he would comment once he had read the letter and had consulted his lawyers.

Duduzane claimed in the open letter that, during Gordhan’s tenure at Treasury, the economy flatlined, unemployment rose from 21% to 27%, and the national debt increased from 31% to a record 51% of the GDP. 

He said that Gordhan had used state bodies, such as the Financial Intelligence Centre and the SA Reserve Bank, to try and destroy him and his business colleagues, with no proof of misconduct.

"Yet you accuse us of state capture."

The president's son has numerous business interests which have direct and indirect links to the controversial Gupta family.

The leaked Gupta emails show that Duduzane was at the helm of a media spin machine, together with Bell Pottinger partner Victoria Geoghegan, to build a "long-term partnership" to "turn the tide of the country's trajectory".

'Take me to court if you think you have a case'

In an email from Geoghegan to Duduzane - dated January 20, 2016 - she unpacks the £100 000 a month strategy to establish a "vehicle (the entity) to be the public face of the narrative to counter the public and media criticism [of the ruling party]".

They also showed that Duduzane had bought an apartment worth nearly R18m at the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai, with assistance from the Guptas. 

It was also established that a firm, that was partially owned by him, obtained shares in the Gupta's Tegata company weeks before it bought Glencore’s Optimum coal complex in South Africa. 

In his open letter, Duduzane says nothing about allegations of corruption involving the Guptas. He claims that former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report was inconclusive and that the Hawks had found no wrongdoing involving him.

"You are a conspiracy theorist who failed as a minister of this great country. You grandstand in Parliament and embarrass this country. Do you not think that the people of this country can see what you are doing? 

"People are innocent until proven guilty. I challenge you, take me to court if you think you have a case."

Madonsela investigated allegations that the Guptas offered government officials, including ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, Cabinet posts in exchange for government tenders and other favours.

Zuma allegedly allowed his son Duduzane and the Guptas to be involved in appointing board members of state-owned enterprises, and to be involved in former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s removal in December 2015.

'How do you sleep at night?'

Last year, then-deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas stated that the Guptas had offered him R600 000 in cash, as well as a promise of R600m, to take over as minister. Jonas said he had refused the offer. 

In March this year, President Zuma axed Gordhan and Jonas in a controversial Cabinet reshuffle.

The open letter states that both Zuma and the Guptas had consistently welcomed a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture. They had pledged 15 months ago to exit their South African investments to protect jobs. 

"How do you sleep at night? Does putting over 7 500 South Africans out of work even bother you?"
 
He accused Gordhan of protecting big business.

"The youth of this country that is desperate for hope and a chance to succeed, will eventually see you exposed for what you are. I am selling my shares to be able to focus my time on clearing my name."

He warned Gordhan against making further public statements which could affect his reputation.

On Friday, Duduzane's outspoken brother Edward heckled Gordhan during the Gandhi Memorial Lecture. 

Read more: Edward Zuma heckles 'lying' Gordhan during anti-looting speech

Gordhan said at the event that the country was not for sale. He was reportedly supported by a large segment of the crowd during the fracas. 

Read more on:    duduzane ­zuma  |  pravin gordhan  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Still no arrests in Richmond political killings - Moerane Commission hears

2017-08-28 16:25

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/World
WATCH: Flooding in Houston, more rain to come
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, August 26 2017-08-26 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 