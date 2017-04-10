 

Gordhan: ANC risks losing 2019 election

2017-04-10 05:02
A member of the ANCYL attends the final memorial service for struggle icon Ahmed Kathrada in Durban. (Matthew Kay, AFP)

'Breakdown was because Gordhan refused to rubber stamp nuclear deal' - SACP

2017-04-06 18:46

SACP's Jeremy Cronin was outspoken on Thursday at Ahmed Kathrada's memorial service in Cape Town about what he sees as the real reasons for former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and President Jacob Zuma's alleged 'irreconcilable differences'.

Johannesburg - Sacked finance minister Pravin Gordhan on Sunday warned in a speech disrupted by ANCYL members that the ruling party risks losing the next general election in 2019 unless it unites.

Gordhan was speaking at a memorial service held in Durban in honour of anti-apartheid icon Ahmed Kathrada.

Youth members of the ruling African National Congress booed Gordhan and disrupted his speech with song and dance.

President Jacob Zuma fired Gordhan nine days ago, fuelling divisions within the ANC, which has ruled South Africa since the end of apartheid two decades ago.

"If we can't unite among ourselves there is no hope for us in 2019," Pravin told hundreds of people, most of them members of the ANC Youth League wearing the party's yellow T-shirts and some carrying pro-Zuma placards.

"If we carry on squabbling among ourselves, we will lose [the] confidence of people from all walks of life, from all over South Africa. We don't want to. We want to remain in government so that we can change South Africa."

The dismissal of Gordhan saw the Fitch and Standard & Poor's agencies cut South Africa's sovereign credit rating to junk status in the past two weeks. 

The reshuffle also heightened calls for Zuma to resign, with several senior ANC figures criticising Gordhan's removal.

ANC treasurer general, Zweli Mkhize - one of the party's top six leaders - also spoke at the memorial service held in Zuma's stronghold of KwaZulu-Natal, but his speech was drowned out by pro-Zuma chants and songs.

Sunday's memorial was the last of several held across the country in honour of Kathrada, an ANC stalwart and one of Nelson Mandela's closest colleagues in the struggle against apartheid. He was 87 when he died nearly two weeks ago.

His funeral and other subsequent memorial services have turned into an anti-Zuma rallies with speakers drawing attention to the growing discontent within the ANC.

