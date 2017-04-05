 

Gordhan expected in Pretoria for Kathrada memorial

2017-04-05 06:15

Kaveel Singh, News24

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan. (AP)

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan. (AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to speak at a memorial service for Ahmed Kathrada in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Gordhan will speak at the Greek Hall in Brooklyn, at the first of four memorial services for Kathrada. The anti-apartheid struggle veteran died last Tuesday, aged 87.

A memorial is expected to take place at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town at 14:00 on Thursday. 

The speakers include Gordhan, Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba and Robben Island veteran Eddie Daniels.

Another memorial will be held at the Ahmed Kathrada Hospital, Lenmed, in Lenasia, on Friday at 11:00. Kathrada's friend of 63 years, Laloo Chiba, is expected to address that gathering.

A service will be held at the Sastri College in Durban on Sunday at 14:30. Gordhan and Albertina Luthuli are expected to speak.

Zuma resignation call

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation CEO Neeshan Balton said they were not responsible for organising the events.

"We have merely endorsed them. Different people have opted to choose their own speakers and I think they saw the impact from the memorial service," said Balton.

Several speakers at Kathrada's funeral last Wednesday, and at his memorial service on Saturday, cited an open letter he wrote to President Jacob Zuma in April 2016, calling on him to step down.

Cabinet reshuffle

Signing off his letter, he wrote, "To paraphrase the famous MK slogan of the time: 'There comes a time in the life of every nation when it must choose to submit or fight.' Today, I appeal to our president to submit to the will of the people and resign."

Senior ANC leaders used the memorial service to voice their dissatisfaction with how Zuma was leading the country.

On Saturday, various leaders spoke up about Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle, in which he sacked Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

Gordhan called for mass mobilisation and told South Africans to be vigilant and "connect the dots" to determine how money flowed from Treasury to various projects.

Read more on:    ahmed kathrada foundation  |  pravin gordhan  |  jacob zuma  |  ahmed kathrada  |  johannesburg  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lackay's CCMA case to continue

2017-04-05 05:18

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
The easiest ‘would you rather' travel edition game ever!

Have you ever been at an airport and found yourself dreaming of sitting on one of those planes jetting off on an adventure?

/News
AERIAL FOOTAGE: Largest Western Cape Dam down to 21%

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 4 results 2017-04-04 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 