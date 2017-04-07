 

Gordhan is not a hero of our people - Mbalula

2017-04-07 22:50

Mxolisi Mngadi, News24

Fikile Mbalula

Fikile Mbalula

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban - Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan is not a hero of "our people" but a hero of fat cats and capitalists, ANC NEC member Fikile Mbalula said on Friday.

Most of those who took part in anti-Zuma marches were among the richest people in the country "who have never been subjected to poverty," the newly-appointed police minister told ANC Youth League members at the Durban City Hall.

Gordhan had become minister of “memorial services”. Since President Jacob Zuma removed him as finance minister, he had been using the ANC’s name to promote anarchy, he said.

He said the ANC was not against the anti-Zuma march.

"We will not oppose anybody from marching because when they fail in their action, they'll say the ANC members intimidated them. Let's show them what freedom is and let them march and sing Nkalakatha," he said, referring to the hit song by Mandoza.

"The people are not rebelling against the ANC, but it is monopoly capital that is manipulating our people to further its narrow agenda,” he said of those who took part in Friday’s protests.

He said the anti-Zuma marchers would never depose the democratically-elected government of the country because the ANC had delivered for the people.

"Our revolution is going through a test, but you must not be afraid.”

Before DA leader Mmusi Maimane could tell the ANC to recall Zuma, he first had to recall Western Cape premier Helen Zille because of her tweets about colonialism.

Ethekwini mayor Zandile Gumede said the region would keep backing Zuma because "an attack on him is an attack on the ANC".

“President Zuma was elected in broad daylight through correct processes, but now he is a victim of wounded tigers,” she said.

The Constitution gave Zuma the power to appoint and recall ministers because he would be held accountable for a lack of service delivery, she said.

Read more on:    anc  |  fikile mbalula  |  praviin gordhan

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#SAunites LIVE: AS IT HAPPENED: South Africans thanked for peaceful marches

2017-04-07 05:43

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
The easiest ‘would you rather' travel edition game ever!

Have you ever been at an airport and found yourself dreaming of sitting on one of those planes jetting off on an adventure?

/News
WATCH: Footage shows stun grenade fired outside Gupta home

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday April 07 results 2017-04-07 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 