 

Gordhan praises Ramaphosa, backs state capture inquiry

2017-04-27 22:15

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan on Thursday told CNN that a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture would “clear the air”.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa recently called for the same thing, supporting a recommendation by former public protector Thuli Madonsela for a judicial commission of inquiry into the Gupta family's alleged attempts to capture the state.

“The law needs to take its course if profoundly wrong things are being done,” Gordhan told CNN correspondent Christiane Amanpour, in a video call billed as his first TV interview since being fired last month.

Amanpour asked whether Gordhan had any information that might implicate President Jacob Zuma.

He said he did not but that suggestions not only about Zuma, but about people in the private and public sector, needed to be tested.

Dodging a question about whether Zuma was a good leader, he said South Africa had a culture of “collective leadership”.

He reiterated worries that the ANC might lose the 2019 elections if it remained on the same path, but also hoped courage and boldness would be found to steer it in a different direction by the end of the year.

In the TV interview, he praised Ramaphosa as being very brave.

“He has spoken truth to power, if you like, at difficult times and has demonstrated he is a leader of great mettle and would serve South Africa well into the future.”

On Sunday, Ramaphosa launched a stinging attack on Zuma and the Gupta family in a speech that was interpreted as the unofficial launch of his campaign for the ANC's presidency.

Speaking at the South African Communist Party’s Chris Hani Memorial Lecture at the Babs Madlakane Hall in KwaNobuhle, near Uitenhage, he called on the ANC to address the challenges it was facing, or continue to lose support among its members, and potentially lose control of the country in upcoming elections.

Read more on:    anc  |  pravin gordhan  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Suspected Limpopo farm attacker shot dead

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
We are united to defend our democracy - Nelson Mandela's granddaughter
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:17 AM
Road name: WET WEATHER

Salt River 05:20 AM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday April 26 2017-04-26 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 