Gordhan’s wings had to be clipped - Edward Zuma

A series of memorials to honour the late ANC stalwart and Rivonia trialist, Ahmed Kathrada, are being held around the country this week. Recently axed Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is one of the guest speakers. Watch. WATCH

Johannesburg - President Jacob Zuma’s eldest son, Edward, says he does not like it when ANC leaders use funerals to attack the party.

“These human beings go around with no shame whatsoever hijacking platforms meant for grieving. They turn them into events for venting out their bitterness and hatred of the ANC, its leadership and members,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

He criticised former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, Gordhan’s predecessor Trevor Manuel, and Save South Africa’s Sipho Pityana, as “so-called leaders of integrity”.

Since being fired last Thursday, Gordhan has called for a corruption-free administration while speaking at several memorials honouring ANC struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada.

Pityana is expected to lead the People’s March to the Union Buildings on Friday to call for Zuma to step down.

“It is with shame that Pravin and his friends have turned against the ANC and really are showing their true colours and what they are really made of,” Zuma said.

He accused Gordhan and Jonas of abusing their positions at Treasury. Zuma said they were only speaking for the poor now, while they had implemented austerity measures during their terms of office.

The ratings agencies were “rotten”. On Monday, Standard & Poor’s downgraded the country’s long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating to speculative grade or “junk” status.

Gordhan had to be fired as he had become too arrogant, Zuma said.

“His wings had to be clipped as our poverty stricken communities were suffering under malume [uncle] Pravin and his ‘I don't care attitude’.”

He accused Gordhan of “playing the victim” while the real victims were ordinary South Africans. He appealed to South Africans to defend the country and government against the interests of “London, Washington DC, and Stellenbosch”.

“Let's defend our country, let's fight to take back what is rightfully ours,” he said.