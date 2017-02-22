 

Government to ponder ICC judgment

2017-02-22 16:52

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Assembly of States Parties (ICC) meeting in The Hague city in the Netherlands. (Jenna Etheridge, News24, file)

Assembly of States Parties (ICC) meeting in The Hague city in the Netherlands. (Jenna Etheridge, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria - Government will reflect on Wednesday’s court order that it has to revoke its notice of withdrawal from the ICC, before deciding if it should appeal, the justice ministry said.

"Government has noted the judgment delivered by the Pretoria High Court today on the notice to withdraw from the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC)," Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said.

A full bench, led by Deputy Judge President Phineas Mojapelo, found that government’s notice of withdrawal from the ICC’s Rome Statute without parliamentary approval was unconstitutional and invalid. It ordered government to revoke its notice.

READ: ICC withdrawal process could be 'embarrassing' for SA - High Court

The DA brought the application.

On October 21 2016, Justice Minister Michael Masutha told reporters that SA had initiated the process of withdrawing from the ICC by notifying the UN of its intention to revoke its ratification of the Rome Statute, the ICC's founding treaty.

It would take a year for the decision to come into effect.

The decision followed several court judgments that the government violated the law by not arresting Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir during his visit to SA for an AU summit in June 2015.

The ICC had issued warrants for his arrest and wanted him to stand trial on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.


Read more on:    judiciary

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

South Easter fanning Hout Bay fire

51 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: Brazen burglars in action

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday February 21 results 2017-02-21 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 