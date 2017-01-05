 

Grabouw fire battle to continue into the night

2017-01-05 21:30

Jeff Wicks, News24

Cape Town fire fighting services. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Cape Town - Teams of firefighters from Grabouw in the Western Cape will have a busy night as they continue to battle a veld fire on Thursday.

Fire department spokesperson Reinard Geldenhuys said they were battling a line of fire in the mountains.

“On the Grabouw side of our precinct we are dealing with a fire. We are still fighting high up in the mountains. We have redeployed three teams in there tonight, and we will keep putting teams in until the line is out.”

READ: I've lost my whole life - owner of luxury lodge destroyed by Western Cape fires

The fire was a recurrence of the previous blaze, which they said had been started with malicious intent.

Firefighters were dealing with two other minor blazes. There were no reports of property damage at the time of publishing. 

 


Matric pass rate should be at 100% - Wits professor

