Grade 12 learner makes herbal mouthwash to raise money for varsity fees

Tzaneen - A homemade herbal mouthwash is helping an impoverished Limpopo learner raise money to pay for his university fees.

Cyril Mqiti, 20, from Mokgoloboto village near Tzaneen, is making and selling a herbal product which is used by local villagers to treat dental problems such as gum disease.

"I make and sell the product to raise money to pay registration fees at university. My parents are poor and I don't want my dream to die because of poverty," he said.

Mqiti, who will be doing Grade 12 this year, and plans to study chemical engineering, said he had learned how to make the herbal mouthwash from his father, who had been taught by his late father.

"I come from a family of herbalists. The family has been using this product for many generations and we have never had teeth or gum problems. I turned a family secret into a profitable business," he said.

Mqiti said five special herbs are boiled to produce a strong tea, before vinegar is added, which helps to preserve the mouthwash. He sells 1l for R250.

"I advise my customers to rinse their mouths twice a day until the bottle is finished. The mouthwash is more effective when warm to hot," he said.

Chris Malatjie said he suffered from gum disease, which had led to the loss of two teeth.

"A friend told me about Mqiti's traditional mouthwash and, after a week of using it, my gums healed and my teeth became strong. It gave me back a beautiful smile," he said.

Mackson Shikwambana said he preferred the homemade herbal mouthwash to the commercial versions.