 

Grade 12 learner makes herbal mouthwash to raise money for varsity fees

2017-01-06 21:43

Neville Maakana, News24 Correspondent

Grade 12 learner Cyril Mqiti with his mouthwash. (Supplied)

Grade 12 learner Cyril Mqiti with his mouthwash. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tzaneen - A homemade herbal mouthwash is helping an impoverished Limpopo learner raise money to pay for his university fees.

Cyril Mqiti, 20, from Mokgoloboto village near Tzaneen, is making and selling a herbal product which is used by local villagers to treat dental problems such as gum disease.

"I make and sell the product to raise money to pay registration fees at university. My parents are poor and I don't want my dream to die because of poverty," he said.

Mqiti, who will be doing Grade 12 this year, and plans to study chemical engineering, said he had learned how to make the herbal mouthwash from his father, who had been taught by his late father.

"I come from a family of herbalists. The family has been using this product for many generations and we have never had teeth or gum problems. I turned a family secret into a profitable business," he said.

Mqiti said five special herbs are boiled to produce a strong tea, before vinegar is added, which helps to preserve the mouthwash. He sells 1l for R250.

"I advise my customers to rinse their mouths twice a day until the bottle is finished. The mouthwash is more effective when warm to hot," he said.

Chris Malatjie said he suffered from gum disease, which had led to the loss of two teeth.

"A friend told me about Mqiti's traditional mouthwash and, after a week of using it, my gums healed and my teeth became strong. It gave me back a beautiful smile," he said.

Mackson Shikwambana said he preferred the homemade herbal mouthwash to the commercial versions. 

Read more on:    polokwane  |  entrepeneurs  |  education

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Birth of ANC like birth of Jesus - Zuma

2017-01-06 20:04

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
Steps to better maths pass rate

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:44 PM
Road name: N2

Bellville 04:19 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday January 6 results 43 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 