Graeme and Morgan officially divorced

Cape Town – Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith, 36, and Irish pop singer Morgan Deane, 33, officially got divorced on Tuesday following a marriage of five years and seven months.

The proceedings to end the marriage between Smith and Deane in courtroom 26 of the Western Cape Town High Court lasted 30 minutes, Netwerk24 reports.

Smith arrived in court on Tuesday with his legal team. Deane's legal team dealt with the matter on her behalf in her absence.

Smith and his legal team entered the court building through the judges' entrance to avoid a photographer. They also used the judges' entrance to leave.

Outside Smith asked the photographer: "Do you want me to smile?"

When the athlete was asked for comment, his lawyer Janet McCurdie said: "No comment." Smith followed that reply with his own: "No comment."

Settlement

Smith and Deane were both present on Monday for the settlement case which was heard by Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.

Hlophe told them to attempt settling the matter outside court. The two parties negotiated for the rest of the day.

Deane's legal representative Bertus Preller confirmed on Monday evening that the two parties had reached a settlement, but said the divorce decree will only be enforced by Hlophe on Tuesday.

On Tuesday Hlophe heard the divorce case just after 10:20 and enforced the final divorce decree at 10:50.

Smith was supported by his family in court.

Deane and Smith were married in 2011 and have two children together, Cadence and Carter. Smith became a dad for the third time in December last year when his girlfriend Romy Lanfranchi gave birth to their son.

Difficult journey

On Tuesday after the verdict Deane said: "While I didn't ask for the divorce, I can't be happier to be finally divorced. Today was a great day.

"To litigate is one of the most exhausting and difficult processes to go through. At the end of the day it's only the lawyers who win.

"I hated it that the divorce distracted me from my two precious children and I am glad that I can now give my children the full attention that they deserve. And after I spent a considerable amount of time on it, I can now move ahead and continue with my life."

The road to the divorce court was not easy, Deane wrote in her blog The Green Girl’s Guide to Divorce.

Earlier this year she faced deportation after her residence permit expired.

The Department of Home Affairs argued that she was in the country illegally after she got separated from Smith in 2015.

The case was withdrawn on humanitarian grounds in February after successful representations by her lawyer, Leon van der Merwe, to the director of public prosecutions.

Smith holds several international cricket records including for the most tests (109) and victories (53) as a captain.

