Gregory Naidoo missed granddaughter's birthday dinner

Johannesburg – The Northcliff man found tied up and burnt was supposed to attend his granddaughter’s birthday dinner on Sunday evening, his son said on Thursday.



Rezine Naidoo, 29, told News24 he worked with his father Gregory at their fitment centre and mechanical workshop in Langlaagte. He last saw his father on Saturday.

"He was having a normal day at work. I went to go fetch a bakkie to go move a fridge and we just had a good chat, and then I left," Naidoo said.

He called his father on Sunday around 18:00 after he had failed to arrive for his granddaughter's birthday celebrations.

"I called him and he told me that he was sleeping and that he was lying in bed." He said his father sounded "normal".

He first suspected something was wrong when his father failed to show up for work on Monday.

The family's housekeeper was banging on the door of their Northcliff house and Gregory’s car was still parked in the yard. There was no response from inside the house and Gregory's cellphone was off.

Always on time

Naidoo said his father was always at work on time. He got his cousin, a Community Policing Forum member, to accompany him to the house. They looked through a window and saw that television sets were missing and that the house had been ransacked. He asked his cousin to break down the door and they called police.

Naidoo declined to comment on reports that there were blood spatters in the house.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said on Thursday that six people were arrested on Wednesday evening for the murders of Gregory, 57, Melanie Naidoo, 51, and her daughter Rakiel Naidoo, 23. Gregory was Rakiel’s uncle.

The three went missing on Sunday night in what was believed to have been a robbery at their home. Their bodies were found in Centurion on Monday. They had been bound, gagged and set alight.

Naidoo said the news of the arrests had brought them some comfort, but they still did not know why they were killed. The family was still waiting for the bodies to be released from the government mortuary in Pretoria.

"These criminals should be taken off the streets and no other family should have to go through what we went through," he said.

According to a tracker company Tracetec, at 14:00 on Monday afternoon a member of the Naidoo family contacted their control centre to report that three of their relatives and a car were missing.

"A recovery agent was sent immediately to the scene and confirmed that a crime had taken place, based on blood spatter and other evidence of a struggle found at the scene," managing director Gordon Colyn said. The car was found in Soweto.

Colyn said the police's task force was called to the scene, confiscated the car and arrested one person. This individual led police to the other five.

They would appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.