Guard stabbed 10 times as gang attacks farm

Cape Town – A group of about 15 men whose faces were smeared with mud attacked a farm in the Chatsworth area in the Western Cape, stabbing a security guard about 10 times.

The gang attacked two security guards on a farm on Friday evening, said community member Jacques Bernando.

One of the guards fled, while being shot at, and called for help, Netwerk24 reported.

The other guard pressed his panic button and was stabbed while fighting back with his baton.

The attackers then made their way to the farmhouse.

The gang arrived at Dassenberg, between Atlantis and Chatsworth, at about 19:00.

Johan van Tonder, who lives on the farm, said he saw the group of about 15 men about 60m from his house. He fired two warning shots with his shotgun.

The group split up to get away from the gunfire, but one of them came back and fired a shot.

'They all looked the same'

The police were at the scene within minutes of being alerted, and a group of people in four bakkies also arrived to help. The gang scattered and fled.

Van Tonder and his wife Lizette were unharmed.

Van Tonder said he hadn't recognised anyone in the group of attackers, but he was sure no farmworkers were involved.

"They were all covered in mud. They all looked the same. Their shirts and trousers were the same colour. It looked as if they belonged to a gang."

Bernardo said the guard who was stabbed was admitted to the Swartland Hospital in Malmesbury.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said police had received no report of the incident.

The motive for the attack is unknown and it is unclear if anything was stolen.