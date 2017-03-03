 

Guatemalan murder accused back in court in May

2017-03-03 18:51

Jenni Evans, News24

Gabriela Katrina Alban. (Picture Facebook)

Cape Town - Guatemalan murder accused Diego Dougherty's pre-trial conference was postponed until May in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

Dougherty, also known by the surname Novella, was arrested after his American girlfriend Gabriela Kabrins Alban was found dead in their room at the Camps Bay Retreat Hotel in July 2015.

Dougherty is currently in custody at Pollsmoor Prison while he awaits trial. The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court denied him bail in May last year. The Western Cape High Court dismissed his appeal against this decision in October.

He has dual Guatemalan and Italian nationality and hails from a prominent family in Guatemala.

Dougherty faces a minimum of 15 years in jail if convicted of the murder of Alban, who was a marketing executive.

The hearing will take place on May 15.


