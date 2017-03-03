Guatemalan murder accused's pre-trial hearing starts

What To Read Next

Guatemalan Diego Dougherty received a lot of money from his family and trust fund. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Cape Town - Guatemalan murder accused Diego Dougherty is expected to appear in the Western Cape High Court for a pre-trial hearing on Friday.

Dougherty was arrested after his girlfriend Kabrins Alban was found dead in the couple's room at the upmarket Camps Bay Retreat Hotel in July 2015.

In February News24 reported that a number of women attending court proceedings claimed Dougherty was receiving "preferential treatment".

This after well-known criminal lawyer William Booth secured him a spot in Pollsmoor prison's hospital section after convincing the court that his client was at risk of being assaulted or killed in "atrocious" prison cells that held around 40 inmates.

Human rights lawyer Judith Cohen, who sat in the public gallery with six other members of the Camps Bay Shul at the February hearing, compared the hospital section to a "5-star hotel".

"All of us are totally outraged at what we perceive as preferential treatment that this prison inmate is receiving," she said outside court at the time.

"We all know in South Africa that at Pollsmoor prison conditions are atrocious. Why is it that a rich kid from Guatemala gets to stay in the prison hospital section?"

Dougherty has dual Guatemalan and Italian nationality and his prominent family lives in Guatemala.

He reportedly sexually assaulted and strangled Alban to death.

Dougherty faces a minimum of 15 years in jail if convicted.

