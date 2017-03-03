 

Guatemalan murder accused's pre-trial hearing starts

2017-03-03 05:49

James de Villiers, News24

Guatemalan Diego Dougherty received a lot of money from his family and trust fund. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Guatemalan Diego Dougherty received a lot of money from his family and trust fund. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

Father speaks of daughter's gruesome murder in Camps Bay hotel

2016-05-27 18:09

Howdy Kabrins says his daughter Gabriela was horrifically murdered in a Camps Bay hotel suite in 2015.WATCH

Cape Town - Guatemalan murder accused Diego Dougherty is expected to appear in the Western Cape High Court for a pre-trial hearing on Friday.

Dougherty was arrested after his girlfriend Kabrins Alban was found dead in the couple's room at the upmarket Camps Bay Retreat Hotel in July 2015.

In February News24 reported that a number of women attending court proceedings claimed Dougherty was receiving "preferential treatment".

This after well-known criminal lawyer William Booth secured him a spot in Pollsmoor prison's hospital section after convincing the court that his client was at risk of being assaulted or killed in "atrocious" prison cells that held around 40 inmates.

Human rights lawyer Judith Cohen, who sat in the public gallery with six other members of the Camps Bay Shul at the February hearing, compared the hospital section to a "5-star hotel".

"All of us are totally outraged at what we perceive as preferential treatment that this prison inmate is receiving," she said outside court at the time.

"We all know in South Africa that at Pollsmoor prison conditions are atrocious. Why is it that a rich kid from Guatemala gets to stay in the prison hospital section?"

Dougherty has dual Guatemalan and Italian nationality and his prominent family lives in Guatemala.

He reportedly sexually assaulted and strangled Alban to death.

Dougherty faces a minimum of 15 years in jail if convicted.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

2 men accused of murdering Kuils River mother back in court

28 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Frantic dig to release those trapped under Maxeke collapsed roof

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday March 1 2017-03-01 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 