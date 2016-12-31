Gugulethu police investigating mall robbery

Cape Town - Police are investigating a case of business robbery after a shopping centre in Gugulethu, in Cape Town, was broken into in the early hours of Saturday, local police said.

Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk said armed suspects wearing balaclavas and gloves gained entry through the roof of a security control room at around 01:30, threatening security guards who were inside.

Van Wyk said the suspects ordered them to call other security guards who were patrolling around the mall to come to the control room.

They were all forced into the control room, had their legs tied with cable ties and were cuffed with their own handcuffs, he said. Van Wyk added that the robbers allegedly had also assaulted the security guards.

The suspects then raided five shops, making off with cellphones, clothing, Plasma TVs and liquor.

Van Wyk asked anyone who had information to call the Gugulethu police on 021 684 2300/1530 or the investigating officer Detective Captain Mxabaniso on 076 3740 329 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.