Guns ‘go missing’ from police station in Cape Town

Cape Town - Several firearms handed in as exhibits have apparently gone missing from a storeroom at the Bellville South police station.

The missing weapons are now the centre of a police investigation.

This comes as gang and underworld violence have recently flared up around the Western Cape.

'Unaccounted for'

On Wednesday, asked if 20 guns had been stolen from the storeroom of the Bellville South station, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said, "During an inspection at Bellville South police station, it was discovered that some firearms that were handed in as exhibits were unaccounted for."

She said an investigation had been launched.

"Once the investigation is finalised, its outcome will be communicated," Rwexana said.

The Bellville South area is known as a stronghold of the Sexy Boys gang.

Shootout

On Monday, a shootout erupted outside the Bellville Magistrate’s Court after arguments between rival gangsters.

News24 understands members of the Terrible Josters gang, the Bad Boys gang and Sexy Boys gang were involved in the violence.

Several other gang shootings are playing out around the province.

Some of the most volatile and violent areas include Bishop Lavis, parts of Mitchells Plain and Elsies River.

Guns stolen from police have been the focus of an investigation before.

Cops-to-gangs gun smuggling probe

Ex-police colonel, Chris Prinsloo, now serving a jail sentence, previously said he had sold at least 2 000 firearms which were stolen from police stores in Gauteng and which were meant to be destroyed.

He said he sold the weapons to Rondebosch businessman Irshaad "Hunter" Laher.

Laher and Vereeniging arms dealer Alan Raves are the accused in a case linked to the alleged selling of firearms, meant to have been destroyed by police, to gangsters around the Western Cape.

In July, News24 reported on what was driving gang violence around the Western Cape.

Rivals and underworld links

It was reported that the Bad Boys gang, with a stronghold in Elsies River, was backed by the Sexy Boys and 26s.

This gang was said to be fighting their rivals, the Terrible Josters, over drug turf, predominantly in Elsies River. The Terrible Josters were said to be fighting on behalf of a businessman allegedly involved in the illicit trade of perlemoen.

Three factions of the 28s were fighting each other.

The gang violence is also linked to underworld activities.

Underworld violence, which has ties to the nightclub security industry, as well as illicit drug and perlemoen trade, has also surged in the Western Cape.

