 

Guns ‘go missing’ from police station in Cape Town

2017-08-30 17:52

Caryn Dolley, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Several firearms handed in as exhibits have apparently gone missing from a storeroom at the Bellville South police station.

The missing weapons are now the centre of a police investigation.

This comes as gang and underworld violence have recently flared up around the Western Cape.

'Unaccounted for'

On Wednesday, asked if 20 guns had been stolen from the storeroom of the Bellville South station, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said, "During an inspection at Bellville South police station, it was discovered that some firearms that were handed in as exhibits were unaccounted for."

She said an investigation had been launched.

"Once the investigation is finalised, its outcome will be communicated," Rwexana said.

The Bellville South area is known as a stronghold of the Sexy Boys gang.

Shootout 

On Monday, a shootout erupted outside the Bellville Magistrate’s Court after arguments between rival gangsters.

News24 understands members of the Terrible Josters gang, the Bad Boys gang and Sexy Boys gang were involved in the violence.

Read more: Gang shootout erupts in front of Cape Town court

Several other gang shootings are playing out around the province.

Some of the most volatile and violent areas include Bishop Lavis, parts of Mitchells Plain and Elsies River.

Guns stolen from police have been the focus of an investigation before.

Cops-to-gangs gun smuggling probe

Ex-police colonel, Chris Prinsloo, now serving a jail sentence, previously said he had sold at least 2 000 firearms which were stolen from police stores in Gauteng and which were meant to be destroyed.

He said he sold the weapons to Rondebosch businessman Irshaad "Hunter" Laher.

Read more: 10 things you should know about the national gun smuggling investigation

Laher and Vereeniging arms dealer Alan Raves are the accused in a case linked to the alleged selling of firearms, meant to have been destroyed by police, to gangsters around the Western Cape.

In July, News24 reported on what was driving gang violence around the Western Cape.

Rivals and underworld links

It was reported that the Bad Boys gang, with a stronghold in Elsies River, was backed by the Sexy Boys and 26s. 

This gang was said to be fighting their rivals, the Terrible Josters, over drug turf, predominantly in Elsies River. The Terrible Josters were said to be fighting on behalf of a businessman allegedly involved in the illicit trade of perlemoen.

Three factions of the 28s were fighting each other. 

The gang violence is also linked to underworld activities.

Underworld violence, which has ties to the nightclub security industry, as well as illicit drug and perlemoen trade, has also surged in the Western Cape.

For a detailed breakdown on underworld activities in the province visit News24’s showcase Underworld Unmasked here.

Read more on:    cape town  |  gang violence

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sinoxolo Mafevuka case: Cop denies rough interrogation of cousins

50 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: EFF honour Kathrada 'death wish' on Robben Island
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, August 29 2017-08-29 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 