 

Gunshots and explosions: Keep Calm and Carry On, its just the cops

2017-10-03 17:54

Jan Bornman

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Durban - If you hear gunshots, explosions or aircraft overhead in Durban Central on Tuesday night, don't fret, it's probably just the police sharpening up on their crime fighting skills.

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS has advised residents not to panic as the police and other critical structures within law enforcement carry out planned simulation exercises throughout the night.

"We don't want people to panic. The simulation exercises are meant to prepare police for serious situations," said provincial spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

Mbhele said the simulation exercises will comprise the Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (JOINTS) and will be conducted between 18:00 and 06:00 on Wednesday.

“The purpose of these exercises is to enable proper coordination between critical security role-players as well as to enable these role-players to hone in on their skills to deal with any eventuality that may arise,” Mbhele said.

She said most of the exercises will take place in Durban central and surrounding areas.

“Residents are advised that simulations will entail the use of aircraft, explosives and firearms and should not be alarmed should they hear any explosions [or] gunshots. This is not the first such exercise being conducted in the country and it will not be the last,” she said.

