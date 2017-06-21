 

Gupta lawyer, DA ask law society to investigate his conduct

2017-06-21 17:52

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Gert van der Merwe. (Elizabeth Sejake, Gallo Images, Rapport)

Gert van der Merwe. (Elizabeth Sejake, Gallo Images, Rapport)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The attorney for the infamous Gupta family on Wednesday said he had written to his law society, asking it to investigate him without delay after a certain "perception" was created in the media.

"People don't like it when I act for the Gupta family and obviously try to apply pressure. The nonsense they wrote in the media created a perception I wanted to address," Gert van der Merwe told News24 on Wednesday.

"I insisted that they [the law society] do an investigation without delay."

Van der Merwe was speaking out after an Eyewitness News report last week identified him as a former accused, now State witness, seeking indemnity in a R16m fraud and corruption trial.

The case involves former Limpopo Health MEC Miriam Segabutla and businessman Johnny Lucas. The politician is accused of taking kickbacks from the businessman to secure tenders in 2010.

According to the report, Van der Merwe was said to have outlined in an affidavit how he had laundered money through his attorney's trust account between the parties.

"I think the article that appeared was misleading and was to create the perception I am involved in mischievous conduct," he said on Wednesday.

"One should not forget, this is an old matter in 2010 where charges were withdrawn [against me] when I gave my explanation."

READ: Gupta lawyer denies wrongdoing following report

Law society probe

It emerged that both Van der Merwe and the Democratic Alliance had written to the Law Society of the Northern Provinces following the report.

DA justice spokesperson and MP Glynnis Breytenbach on Wednesday shared a written response she had received from the law society's disciplinary head Maggie Malatji, addressed June 20, 2017, which confirmed the probe.

Malatji said the management committee had resolved to conduct an investigation at a meeting a week ago.

Breytenbach said the DA looked forward to the findings.

"If the investigation should prove that Van der Merwe has failed to meet the high ethical standards expected, the DA will push for him to be struck off the roll," she said.

Where a member was found not to have followed the rules of professional conduct, a disciplinary committee could impose a fine not exceeding R100 000 or issue a reprimand, the law society website states.

It could also recommend to the council that the member be struck from the roll of attorneys, or be suspended from practicing.

Read more on:    da  |  gert van der merwe  |  gupta family  |  judiciary

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mkhwebane insists she is within her rights to recommend the Constitution is amended

2017-06-21 17:41

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
Refugee day brings reality of vulnerable refugees to light
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday June 20 results 2017-06-20 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 