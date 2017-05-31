GuptaEmails: Family advised to lay criminal charges against media houses

Johannesburg - Members of the controversial Gupta family have
been advised by their lawyer to lay criminal charges against media houses which
published the "leaked" emails between themselves, their associates,
employees and some senior government officials.
They were also advised to lay charges of crimen injuria
against journalists and editors in their personal capacity, lawyer Gert van der
Merwe told News24 on Wednesday.
He met with his clients on Tuesday afternoon following the publication
of the explosive emails, which appeared in both the City Press and Sunday Times
over the weekend.
Both newspapers revealed details contained in emails of
President Jacob Zuma’s plans to relocate to Dubai.
Emails tampered with
Van der Merwe said during the meeting with his clients and
witnesses, it became apparent that the "so-called leaked emails" had
been tampered with.
"These witnesses who are portrayed in some of these
emails have denied the contents. In essence they dispute the authenticity of
these emails.
"I have encouraged my clients to lay criminal charges
against the newspapers and journalists for the fraudulent documents."
Van der Merwe said following criminal charges laid by the DA
against Zuma and the Gupta family, it would be inappropriate for him as an
officer of the court to try and give evidence on which documents were
fraudulent.
Van der Merwe however said that witnesses had told him that
some email addresses were fake.
He said the leaked documents were a move to smear his
clients because of their link to the president.
"It political," he said.