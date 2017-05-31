 

#GuptaEmails: Family advised to lay criminal charges against media houses

2017-05-31 09:29

Monica Laganparsad, News24

Video

Johannesburg - Members of the controversial Gupta family have been advised by their lawyer to lay criminal charges against media houses which published the "leaked" emails between themselves, their associates, employees and some senior government officials.

They were also advised to lay charges of crimen injuria against journalists and editors in their personal capacity, lawyer Gert van der Merwe told News24 on Wednesday.

He met with his clients on Tuesday afternoon following the publication of the explosive emails, which appeared in both the City Press and Sunday Times over the weekend.

Both newspapers revealed details contained in emails of President Jacob Zuma’s plans to relocate to Dubai.

Emails tampered with

Van der Merwe said during the meeting with his clients and witnesses, it became apparent that the "so-called leaked emails" had been tampered with.

"These witnesses who are portrayed in some of these emails have denied the contents. In essence they dispute the authenticity of these emails.

"I have encouraged my clients to lay criminal charges against the newspapers and journalists for the fraudulent documents."

Van der Merwe said following criminal charges laid by the DA against Zuma and the Gupta family, it would be inappropriate for him as an officer of the court to try and give evidence on which documents were fraudulent.

Van der Merwe however said that witnesses had told him that some email addresses were fake.

He said the leaked documents were a move to smear his clients because of their link to the president.

"It political," he said.

Read more on:    gupta family  |  gupta emails  |  politics

