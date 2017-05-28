 

#GuptaEmails: Read the documents here

2017-05-28 18:26

Pieter-Louis Myburgh

Atul Gupta and Duduzani Zuma (Muntu Vilakazi, City Press, Gallo Images)

Cape Town - A cache of damning e-mails between members of the Gupta family, some of their trusted lieutenants and President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane has brought forward fresh details on the mechanics of the Guptas' dubious state capture strategies.

City Press, News24's sister publication, on Sunday revealed astonishing details on the dealings between the Guptas, their companies and some of South Africa's most senior government officials. 

These new revelations were contained in hundreds of e-mails that were leaked to the newspaper.

News24 users can now read some of the e-mails here.

One of the e-mails in the large cache of documents is an e-mail from Gupta associate Ashu Chawla to Duduzane Zuma, sent in January 2016. The e-mail contains two letters apparently drafted by President Jacob Zuma, in which he seeks the blessing of both the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for his family to make the UAE their "second home".

Also read: Zuma’s Dubai exit plan

Another e-mail sent by Chawla, this time to the luxurious Oberoi Hotel in Dubai, details how Chawla apparently organised for the rental of a BMW 7 series to be paid for on behalf of mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane. 

The timing of the e-mail, which was sent in December 2015, is crucial, seeing as the Guptas were at that juncture in the midst of tense negotiations to purchase the Optimum coal mine from international mining giant Glencore. Zwane, who according to some of the other leaked e-mails also travelled in the Guptas' private jet at the time, has been accused of playing a key role in forcing Glencore's hand in the sale of the coal mine. 

Chawla also sent an e-mail to the same hotel in January 2016 in which payment for a luxury suite for the now suspended senior Eskom executive Matshela Koko is discussed. 

"Sahara will pay the entire bill please do not ask any credit card guarantee from the guest at the time of check in," Chawla wrote the hotel in relation to Koko's stay.

The former acting Eskom CEO, in his earlier role as the parastatal's group executive for power generation, last year signed an Eskom document in which the state-owned power utility approved a prepayment of nearly R600 million to the Guptas' coal mining venture Tegeta Exploration and Resources. Koko was later infamously caught on camera lying about the prepayment on current affairs television television show Carte Blanche. 

Also read: 'Politically motivated' emails leaked to influence ANC NEC - Gupta lawyer

The fourth e-mail News24 is publishing today is an e-mail from an employee of Bell Pottinger, a controversial UK-based public relations firm that the Guptas had roped in earlier to help them deal with the tsunami of state capture allegations against them that started to surface in March 2016.

The e-mail was written by one Philip Peck right after former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas went public about a massive bribe the Guptas allegedly offered him if he chose to do their bidding at Treasury.

Peck's e-mail appears to be an attempt by Bell Pottinger to plant a story in which it was alleged that Jonas himself had been guilty of receiving bribes.

It is not clear whether the apparent plan was ever put in motion. 

Follow News24 for further details on the #GuptaEmails

* Do you have information for our investigative journalists? Send an e-mail to tips@24.com

