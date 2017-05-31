#GuptaEmails: What we know so far

Cape Town - A cache of emails detailing correspondence between the Gupta family and their associates has blown the lid off damning revelations about how deeply entrenched they are in government dealings.

The trail of emails, obtained by City Press, reveals how the Gupta family has managed to do business with government, ingratiate themselves with senior officials, and even attempted to assist President Jacob Zuma with moving his family to Dubai.



The emails also reveal how the Guptas seduced a number of senior state actors in their bid to capture government departments and state-owned entities.

The evidence keeps mounting, but this is everything we know so far:

Zuma's Dubai exit plan

One of the most astonishing emails is from Gupta-owned Sahara Computers' chief executive officer (CEO), Ashu Chawla, to Zuma's son Duduzane. It contains a draft letter from the president to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince General Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and shows how close Zuma is to the Guptas.



Gupta lawyers respond: 'Politically motivated' emails leaked to influence ANC NEC

The Gupta family's lawyer Gert van der Merwe says it appears potentially damning emails leaked to Sunday newspapers were specifically timed to influence the African National Congress' National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.



"It is obviously a well placed and a well, let's say, pitched effort to gain some political momentum and perception. And I assume, it is with regard to do with what is happening in Irene today [Sunday]."

Opposition parties react: Zuma, Guptas lead SA's shadow criminal state - Maimane

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane on Sunday said that leaked Gupta emails published in the weekend papers amounted to concrete proof of a "shadow criminal state in South Africa", which is led by the Gupta and Zuma families.

This after the City Press and Sunday Times led with articles based on alleged leaked internal Gupta staff emails, which appear to outline the extreme influence the Gupta family has over President Jacob Zuma and his associates.

"Today's [Sunday's] reports reveal written proof in the form of a string of emails which confirm that South Africa has been captured by the Guptas," said Maimane in a statement.

#GuptaEmails: Read the documents

The first batch of leaked documents become available.

A cache of damning emails between members of the Gupta family, some of their trusted lieutenants and Duduzane Zuma has brought forward fresh details on the mechanics of the Guptas' dubious state capture strategies.

Des van Rooyen invokes sub judice rule over renewed 'state capture' claims

Co-operative Governance Minister Des Van Rooyen will not be commenting on Sunday's media reports that the Guptas picked up the tab for his visit to Dubai in 2015 because the issue is sub judice, his office said.

"The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), honourable Des van Rooyen noted with concern the articles that appeared today, 28 May 2017 in some Sunday newspapers," a brief statement read.

"The Minister emphasised that the issue[s] raised [in the] article are part of the broader legal review of the so-called state capture report, as such he will not comment on the matters that are sub judice."

EXCLUSIVE: Waterkloof landing 'fall guy' directly linked to Guptas



The man at the centre of the Gupta family's landing of a private aircraft at Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013 has, for the first time, been directly linked to the controversial family.

"Support whatever he wants," wrote an apparent Gupta insider in response to a request from Bruce Koloane, the government official who played a key role in helping the Guptas obtain permission to land a private aircraft at Waterkloof, for sponsoring the prizes at a private golf day Koloane appeared to have hosted in 2016.

The email, which for the first time directly links the Department of International Relations and Cooperation's (Dirco) former chief of state protocol to the controversial Gupta family, forms part of a huge batch of e-mails obtained by City Press, News24's sister publication.

Alleged Gupta associates react: 'There's no crime in talking to the Guptas' - Manyi

No independent institutions have found the Gupta family guilty of any wrongdoing, Progressive Professional Forum (PPF) head Mzwanele "Jimmy" Manyi has said.

Speaking to broadcaster Cape Talk on Monday night, Manyi was responding to reports at the weekend that he had approached the Gupta family, seeking positions for himself and attorney Xoliswa Mpongoshe at state-owned entities.

Two emails sent from Manyi's Gmail account to Sahara CEO Ashu Chawla in 2014 show how he mentioned, "as discussed with Tony [Gupta]", and then attached the two CVs. The emails form part of a huge batch of emails obtained by City Press, News24's sister publication.

Opposition parties react: DA opens criminal case against Zuma, 11 others

The DA opened a criminal case against President Jacob Zuma and 11 others at the Cape Town Central Police Station on Tuesday.



Accompanied by fellow MP and ex-prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach, as well as MP Kevin Mileham, Maimane said their "preliminary indictment" was in response to weekend reports about leaked emails, purportedly substantiating claims of inappropriately close links between the controversial Gupta family and government ministers.

Buthelezi: My single visit to the Gupta home is not newsworthy

Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Tuesday lashed out at a report detailing logistics for the single visit he made to the Gupta homestead in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.

Mention was made in The Times of an email his parliamentary office sent to Tony Gupta in 2016 requesting diabetic-friendly food for their lunch.

"It's absurd that this was considered newsworthy. When one is invited to lunch, the host routinely asks about one's dietary requirements," he said in a statement.

"For decades, my office has routinely advised that I am diabetic, and provides the necessary guidance."

Eskom-Tegeta hearing returns to Parliament amid #GuptaEmails leak

A hearing focusing on coal supply agreements between Eskom and Tegeta returned to Parliament on Tuesday, two days after emails allegedly linking the Guptas to state officials and ministers were leaked to the media.

On May 10, Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) heard how Eskom's contract with Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources for the supply of coal contained discrepancies, was poorly drafted, and was in contravention of supply chain management procedures.

This was according to a report done by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

#GuptaEmails: SA High Commissioner helped get Gupta a job as Consul

Ex-SAA board member Rajesh Naithani didn't only give the Gupta family inside information on what was happening at SAA, he also appeared to work with the High Commissioner in India in an attempt to get Anil Gupta a job as a consul.

In a tranche of emails obtained by City Press on the Gupta family and their businesses, there is a series of emails from Naithani, an Indian molecular biologist who was on the boards of both SAA and SA Express, to Sahara computers chief executive Ashu Chawla.

Naithani apparently flew from India to SA for board meetings and allegedly sent Chawla inside information on what was happening at the national airline.

Naithani apparently also asked for a position on the board of Transnet after he was removed from the SAA board.

#GuptaEmails: Family advised to lay criminal charges against media houses

Members of the controversial Gupta family have been advised by their lawyer to lay criminal charges against media houses which published the "leaked" emails between themselves, their associates, employees and some senior government officials.

They were also advised to lay charges of crimen injuria against journalists and editors in their personal capacity, lawyer Gert van der Merwe told News24 on Wednesday.

He met with his clients on Tuesday afternoon, following the publication of the explosive emails, which appeared in both the City Press and Sunday Times over the weekend.

EXPOSED: #GuptaEmails show Ngubane, Guptas linked to CAR 'bribe' talks

A failed bid to secure a lucrative oil concession in the Central African Republic (CAR) ties a company linked to Eskom chairperson Ben Ngubane and Gupta associate Salim Essa to talks involving the payment of "behind the scenes incentives" to government officials in that country.

Emails and documents obtained by News24's sister publication City Press show that in 2013 - mere months after 13 South African soldiers died while trying to suppress a violent coup in the CAR - the Guptas were sent an email that detailed how a $6m payment would help another company secure the same oil block a Gupta-linked company would later try to obtain.

An email forwarded to Rajesh "Tony" Gupta, the youngest of the Gupta trio, in July 2013, apparently set in motion an effort by Gade Oil and Gas, whose directors at that stage were Essa and Ngubane, to secure exploration rights to an oil block in the north-east of the CAR.

