GuptaLeaks point to crisis in ANC - NUM

Pretoria – The ANC and its alliance partners must discuss the revelations contained in the leaked Gupta emails, the National Union of Mineworkers said on Thursday.



“They implicate many in our movement of subversive activities. This points to a crisis in the ANC,” NUM president Piet Matosa told the union’s central committee meeting in Irene.

The ANC-led partnership with the SACP and Cosatu only became relevant during campaigning for elections and was otherwise “effectively stagnant”, he said.

It was time for the alliance to discuss the contents of hundreds of emails leaked from the Gupta family, which President Jacob Zuma counts as his friends. They contain revelations of how the family allegedly influenced the running of government and state-owned enterprises.

They began being leaked into the public domain just before the ANC’s last NEC meeting, held during the weekend of May 27 and 28, at which some senior party members unsuccessfully called for Zuma to step down.

Matosa said he did not believe the 105-year-old political party could deal with its problems on its own.

Over the weekend, the ANC abruptly cancelled a scheduled alliance political council with the SACP, trade union federation Cosatu and the SA National Civic Organisation. The party wanted to discuss calls its alliance partners had made for Zuma to be recalled as the country’s head of state.

They needed to work together to create a framework of radical socio-economic transformation.

At the ANC’s NEC meeting, Zuma had proposed that a judicial commission of inquiry investigate allegations of state capture. Matosa welcomed this commitment and urged NUM members to support the judiciary, as those implicated could try to defame and discredit this arm of government.

“The tentacles of the criminal network are long, scheming, and never cease to amaze,” Matosa said.

He called on courts to remain resilient and independent.