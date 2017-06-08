 

#GuptaLeaks point to crisis in ANC - NUM

2017-06-08 20:51

Tshidi Madia, News24

(News24)

(News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria – The ANC and its alliance partners must discuss the revelations contained in the leaked Gupta emails, the National Union of Mineworkers said on Thursday.

“They implicate many in our movement of subversive activities. This points to a crisis in the ANC,” NUM president Piet Matosa told the union’s central committee meeting in Irene.

The ANC-led partnership with the SACP and Cosatu only became relevant during campaigning for elections and was otherwise “effectively stagnant”, he said.

It was time for the alliance to discuss the contents of hundreds of emails leaked from the Gupta family, which President Jacob Zuma counts as his friends. They contain revelations of how the family allegedly influenced the running of government and state-owned enterprises.

They began being leaked into the public domain just before the ANC’s last NEC meeting, held during the weekend of May 27 and 28, at which some senior party members unsuccessfully called for Zuma to step down.

VISIT our #GuptaEmails Special Report

Matosa said he did not believe the 105-year-old political party could deal with its problems on its own.

Over the weekend, the ANC abruptly cancelled a scheduled alliance political council with the SACP, trade union federation Cosatu and the SA National Civic Organisation. The party wanted to discuss calls its alliance partners had made for Zuma to be recalled as the country’s head of state.

They needed to work together to create a framework of radical socio-economic transformation.

At the ANC’s NEC meeting, Zuma had proposed that a judicial commission of inquiry investigate allegations of state capture. Matosa welcomed this commitment and urged NUM members to support the judiciary, as those implicated could try to defame and discredit this arm of government.

“The tentacles of the criminal network are long, scheming, and never cease to amaze,” Matosa said.

He called on courts to remain resilient and independent. 

Read more on:    cosatu  |  num  |  anc  |  sanco  |  sacp  |  jacob zuma  |  gupta family  |  pretoria  |  gupta leaks  |  gupta emails

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

AS IT HAPPENED: #CapeStorm: More snowfalls expected in Winelands

2017-06-08 06:34

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
#KnysnaFire: Zille thanks those at the frontline
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands 19:11 PM
Road name: Main Road

Philippi 19:11 PM
Road name: Stock Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, June 7 2017-06-07 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 