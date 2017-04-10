 

Guptas' military vehicle removed

2017-04-10 11:52

Andrea Küsel, Netwerk24

A military armoured vehicle believed to belong to the Gupta family is driven through the streets of Saxonwold, Johannesburg. (Tessa Turvey)

A military armoured vehicle believed to belong to the Gupta family is driven through the streets of Saxonwold, Johannesburg. (Tessa Turvey) (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - An armoured military vehicle believed to belong to the Gupta family was spirited away from their Saxonwold home in the dead of night on Sunday.

Several Twitter users posted pictures and videos of an armoured vehicle being driven through the streets of the Johannesburg suburb.

The vehicle was put on a flatbed trailer and moved elsewhere, Netwerk24 reported.

The Gupta family’s lawyer, Gert van der Merwe, could not be reached for comment on Monday morning.

Van der Merwe earlier confirmed to Rapport that the vehicle was the family’s private property. He said it was being used for security purposes, "in agreement with the security company [protecting the home]".

Friday’s anti-Zuma protests outside the house indicated a possible security risk for his clients, he said.

When Rapport pointed out, that in terms of South African law, it is illegal for a military vehicle to be in private possession, Van der Merwe said he couldn’t comment on that and would first have to discuss it with his clients.

The vehicle is a prototype of the Griffin armoured vehicle, which is built in Boksburg by Scipio Technologies. It is registered with the National Conventional Arms Control Committee as a company which may build armoured vehicles for the military.

That means it may not be sold to civilians.

The DA said it would write to the National Conventional Arms Control Committee’s chair, Jeff Radebe, to find out if the Guptas had permission to own the vehicle. 

"Should Minister Radebe confirm that the Guptas do not have permission to own this vehicle, he must make public the actions that will be taken to ensure that the Guptas are held to account," the DA said in a statement. 

Read more on:    gupta family  |  johannesburg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Boy, 2, dies in Durban house fire

38 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
The easiest ‘would you rather' travel edition game ever!

Have you ever been at an airport and found yourself dreaming of sitting on one of those planes jetting off on an adventure?

/Sport
To join Seve, Olazábal is 'unbelievable' - Sergio Garcia

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 08 2017-04-08 22:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 