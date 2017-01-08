 

'Hands off Zuma, we want another term', say ANC supporters

2017-01-08 16:18

Mpho Raborife, News24

President Jacob Zuma and his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa at the stadium.

President Jacob Zuma and his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa at the stadium.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Some members of the ruling party who came out in their numbers to celebrate the ANC’s 105th year anniversary say they want all the attacks on Zuma to stop. They also want him to run for another term.

Lennox Ntsoto from Hermanus in the Western Cape was wearing a t-shirt with the words "Hands off mkhul’uZuma The Liberator" written on it. He and three women were also holding up a poster with the words "Zuma until '19" printed on it.

Speaking after Zuma had addressed the party faithful in Orlando, Soweto, Nsoto said those attacking Zuma were only making him stronger.

"We are here to support the president and to say that we are 100% behind him. All these attacks on him are meant to make him strong. He is our president...we are the ones who voted for him, so we don’t care what the EFF says, what the DA says.

"We see a president who is focused on the country, who is more vibrant than former president Thabo Mbeki."

The 29-year-old said compared to his predecessor, Zuma was a more down-to-earth leader who genuinely cared for his people.

"Zuma has done a lot for his people. Thabo Mbeki, I don’t see what he did. Zuma is the one who followed in Nelson Mandela's [footsteps].

"Zuma is a president who stands for his people and always thinks for his people. So whatever the opposition says, we are here to say 'Hands off umkhulu Zuma' and we will support him until 2019."

Ntsoto said if Zuma did not opt to run for a third term, he would be throwing his weight behind his ex-wife and outgoing African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as she was the best candidate for the job.

"Come December, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be the incoming president and she will lead us."

Loving person

Ntombenhle Zuma, a resident from Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal, had also braved the wet and cold weather to attend the celebrations. Although she was no relation to Zuma, she said she and others back home had a deep love and appreciation for him and all he had done for his people.

"The people in Nkandla are very happy with our president; they want him to carry on until 2019. They love that the president is always supporting the people in Nkandla and KZN."

She said Zuma always made an effort through lunches and annual activities, every December, to make Nkandla residents both young and old feel special. She loved this about him.

"That is why I love my president, Jacob Zuma. We love him. Our president is a loving person who is working for South Africa. He went into exile to fight for our people."

The 42-year-old  said rumours of his corrupt behaviour were false and malicious.

However, she said a lot of work needed to be done in Nkandla to help alleviate problems, especially youth unemployment.

"One thing that the ANC can do in Nkandla is... provide more opportunities for education and jobs. There are a lot of young people in Nkandla who are not working."

She said having a big mall, more schools, a college and hospital in the area could help deal with some of the residents' basic problems.

Living conditions

Another staunch Zuma supporter who wanted to see the 74-year-old lead for another term was Sibusiso Siziba who had travelled from Piet Retief in Mpumalanga to hear Zuma speak.

The 36-year-old said life in his home village of Mkhonto was not easy and he was hoping the ruling party would try to improve their living conditions and opportunities for both school and work.

"We would like the president to help us out. We don't have a college and the closest one is in Ermelo which is about 100km from where we live, so the children struggle.

"If they can just build one in the area where we live in Piet Retief, it would be really great."

Siziba said work opportunities in the area were scarce and when they did pop up, they were usually short-term contracts which last six months at the most.

Despite this, Siziba said he was satisfied with Zuma's leadership and would have loved to see him continue leading the ruling party, if he could.

"We would like to see Nxamalala continue, but if the NEC decides to choose someone else then we will support whoever they decide on.

"But we love Nxamalala... [He] is an honest man. We have seen some changes since he came and it's just that things won't change for all of us at the same time. We must be patient...things will change," he said.

Read more on:    anc  |  jacob zuma  |  johannesburg  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The kid who found purpose in the face of a hippo

2017-01-08 16:14
Partner content

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: Zuma arrives at #ANC105 to loud cheers

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 7 2017-01-07 22:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 