 

Hawks acting boss must prioritise cold cases involving Cabinet ministers, Guptas - DA

2017-04-17 11:58

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Acting Hawks boss Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata (Mpho Raborife, News24)

Johannesburg – Newly-appointed acting Hawks boss Yolisa Matakata must immediately investigate high profile cases, the Democratic Alliance said on Monday. 

The DA’s Zakhele Mbhele said Matakata should investigate long neglected cases which involve several of President Jacob Zuma’s former and current Cabinet members, as well as members of the Gupta family.

Mbhele said the use of the Hawks as a vehicle to carry out various political agendas could not be allowed to continue.

"Indeed, in the face of growing state capture across government, these investigations are more pertinent now than ever."

The DA said it hoped that Matakata would act with integrity and prioritise the needs of South Africa, by ensuring that the Hawks functioned as an independent organised crime fighting unit.

Some of the cases the DA said should urgently be investigated were:

• State Security Minister David Mahlobo, for alleged links with illegal rhino horn trading;
• The Gupta family, for allegedly offering ministerial positions to, amongst others, Mcebisi Jonas, Vytjie Mentor and Des Van Rooyen;
• The Gupta family, for Neotel contracts that they allegedly laundered through holding company Homix;
• Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, and the Gupta family, for the Eskom-Tegeta-Optimum Coal deal;
• Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, former Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Danny Jordaan, and others for the FIFA bribery scandal;
• Defence Minister Nosiviwe Maphisa-Ngqakula, for allegedly smuggling a Burundian national, Michelle Wege, into the country;
• Former Energy Minister Tina Joematt-Petersen, for the sale of the entire strategic oil reserve by the Strategic Fuel Fund;
• Dudu Myeni for gross mismanagement of, and financial losses at, SAA;
• Baleka Mbete for allegedly accepting a bribe from mining company Gold Fields.


Read more on:    da  |  hawks  |  jacob zuma  |  baleka mbete  |  gupta brothers  |  yolisa matakata  |  johannesburg  |  crime  |  politics

