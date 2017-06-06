 

Hawks arrest Rustenburg man for dagga

2017-06-06 20:42

Nation Nyoka, News24

Mahikeng - A man has been arrested by the Hawks in Sondela, Rustenburg, for the alleged illegal possession of dagga.

According to Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso of the Hawks, the man was also found in possession of more than R9 500 in cash. She could not confirm the estimated value of the dagga.

The 59-year-old suspect was arrested during a "drug-tackling operation", North West Hawks head Major General Linda Mbana said.

Mbana warned, in a statement, that this was not the first of these operations in the province.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.



Read more on:    mahikeng  |  narcotics

