 

Hawks Boss expected back at work on Monday

2017-03-17 22:26

James de Villiers, News24

Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza (Netwerk24)

Cape Town – Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza is expected back at work on Monday despite a high court ruling on Friday finding his appointment unlawful and invalid.

Ntlemeza will only be removed after the Police Minister Nathi Nhleko decides on the next step, ministerial spokesperson Sandile Ngidi told News24. 

“The minister still has to respond to the ruling before he [Ntlemeza] can be removed,” Ngidi said.

“Remember, the minister has at least 15 days to respond.” 

Ngidi said the minister is discussing the high court ruling with his legal council.

"As early as Monday we will be able to give an update," he said. 

Asked how the department will ensure the matter is concluded, Ngidi said court rulings can be challenged.  

“You know, courts also make pronouncements that can be challenged,” he said. 

“If one respects the judgments of courts, one would have to apply one’s mind to the decisions [to ensure] one learns from past challenges.”

In his ruling on Friday, Judge David Mabuse said two other courts found that Berning Ntlemeza lacked integrity and honesty. 

But Ngidi said this should not sway public trust in the Hawks. 

“You know, I just wish South Africans can see through the media that they [the Hawks] are doing a great job. It is a lie to say that it [the Hawks] relies on one individual. They are doing a bloody good job,” he said. 

The Helen Suzman Foundation and Freedom Under Law brought the application and asked the court to refer the appointment back to a selection panel for a new candidate to be chosen. 

Freedom Under Law said it was particularly gratified by the judgment. 

“It has been a long and uphill struggle, commencing towards the end of 2015 and involving a failed attempt about this time last year to persuade Judge Tuchten that the removal of General Ntlemeza had to be urgently considered,” Judge Johann Kriegler, Chairperson of Freedom Under Law, said in a statement on Friday. 


