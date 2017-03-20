Hawks boss Ntlemeza must go now - DA's Mbhele

Cape Town – Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza must be removed immediately and Police Minister Nathi Nhleko must respect a court ruling on his appointment, the DA said on Monday.

"The DA is deeply concerned that Nhleko is yet again wastefully spending public money on defending an unlawful appointment. This is money that could be spent on fighting crime, and establishing or strengthening specialised units," the DA's Zakhele Mbhele said.

A full bench of the High Court in Pretoria ruled that Nhleko's 2015 decision to appoint Ntlemeza to lead the unit be set aside.

But Nhleko has indicated that he will challenge the decision.

"The DA will again submit parliamentary questions to ascertain the real cost of these cases. South Africans must know how their money is being used to defend the indefensible."

'Indictment against Nhleko'

Mbhele said the decision was welcomed, and said Ntlemeza's appointment had been procedurally flawed, irrational and unlawful.

"The ruling against Ntlemeza is an indictment against Nhleko who disregarded proper procedure when irrationally appointing Ntlemeza, and then ignored calls for his suspension for months."

Mbhele said the DA believes that Nhleko is only delaying the inevitable by appealing the judgment and is wasting millions of taxpayers' rands in an effort to prop up a Hawks head who had been appointed unlawfully and is unsuitable for occupying the position.

"It is now high time that Nhleko is removed. President Zuma should fire him as he is clearly incapable of carrying out the mandate of his office.

"South Africans deserve to feel safe in the knowledge that the leadership of their police services are competent," Mbhele said.