 

Hawks boss Ntlemeza must go now - DA's Mbhele

2017-03-20 18:48

Thulani Gqirana, News24

Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza (Netwerk24)

Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza must be removed immediately and Police Minister Nathi Nhleko must respect a court ruling on his appointment, the DA said on Monday.

"The DA is deeply concerned that Nhleko is yet again wastefully spending public money on defending an unlawful appointment. This is money that could be spent on fighting crime, and establishing or strengthening specialised units," the DA's Zakhele Mbhele said.

A full bench of the High Court in Pretoria ruled that Nhleko's 2015 decision to appoint Ntlemeza to lead the unit be set aside.

But Nhleko has indicated that he will challenge the decision.

"The DA will again submit parliamentary questions to ascertain the real cost of these cases. South Africans must know how their money is being used to defend the indefensible."

'Indictment against Nhleko'

Mbhele said the decision was welcomed, and said Ntlemeza's appointment had been procedurally flawed, irrational and unlawful.

"The ruling against Ntlemeza is an indictment against Nhleko who disregarded proper procedure when irrationally appointing Ntlemeza, and then ignored calls for his suspension for months."

Mbhele said the DA believes that Nhleko is only delaying the inevitable by appealing the judgment and is wasting millions of taxpayers' rands in an effort to prop up a Hawks head who had been appointed unlawfully and is unsuitable for occupying the position.

"It is now high time that Nhleko is removed. President Zuma should fire him as he is clearly incapable of carrying out the mandate of his office.

"South Africans deserve to feel safe in the knowledge that the leadership of their police services are competent," Mbhele said.

Read more on:    hawks  |  berning ntlemeza  |  nathi nhleko  |  cape town

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Moonsamy suffering from 'nostalgic pathology' – EFF

2017-03-20 18:33

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Meet Kota Kings, bringing Kasi cuisine to Braamfontein

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 19:19 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 17:01 PM
Road name: Metro Rail

More traffic reports
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 