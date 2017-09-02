 

Hawks dismantle drug labs, seize drugs

2017-09-02 13:25

Derrick Spies, News24 Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

Johannesburg – The Hawks South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) clamped down on the illicit drug trade in Gauteng this week, shutting down two drug labs and seizing a large volume of drugs in the process. 

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, said they had executed search and seizure warrants at four residences, resulting in two clandestine drug manufacturing laboratories being dismantled.  

Hawks members also seized a quantity of illegal drugs believed to be methcathinone (CAT) and dagga. 

“The SANEB members effected a search warrant at the private Avalon Lifestyle Estate in Norkem Park on Thursday morning.

“A clandestine drug production laboratory was found inside one of the houses at the estate with methcathinone drugs worth an estimated R3m,” she said.

Mulamu said in a second raid, the team conducted a search at Santavo Estate in Glen Marais, and seized CAT valued at about R20 000. 

Four suspects, which included a couple, were arrested.

Mulamu said in a separate incident, the SANEB had received information of a couple who were peddling dagga in the Randfontein area.  

“The members conducted a search warrant and seized dagga.  A second couple were arrested for alleged drug trafficking.”

She said further investigations then led the team to a house in Carlswald, Midrand, on Thursday morning where they discovered a hydroponic dagga cultivation laboratory and dried dagga inside the house worth almost R300 000. 

A suspect was arrested and he will appear at the Midrand Magistrate's Court.

The Hawks Provincial Head, Major General Prince Mokotedi, applauded the SANEB members for their fight against illegal drugs and the continuous dismantling of illicit drug manufacturing laboratories in Gauteng. 

 "Drug dealing brings guns and violence into our communities.  Those who feel they can deal drugs without consequences in this province should think again. 

“We are extremely thankful to members to societies for the partnerships that continue to help us rid our streets of illegal narcotics.  The Hawks will continue to keep the pressure on those who choose to participate in illegal drugs selling in our communities,” said Major General Mokotedi. 


There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
