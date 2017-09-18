 

Hawks offer R450 000 for information on KZN political killings

2017-09-18 20:53

Iavan Pijoos

Hawks. (Theana Breugem, Media24, file)

Hawks. (Theana Breugem, Media24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – The Hawks have offered a R450 000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of suspects in the ongoing political killings in KwaZulu-Natal. 

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Monday afternoon that Jabulani Mdunge was positively identified as one of the suspects in the attempted murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, Nontsikelelo Mafa and Jabu Msiya. 

Magaqa, Msiya and Mafa were shot multiple times after a meeting in July. Magaqa died in hospital on September 4. 

Mdunge, 38, from Berea and KwaMashu Hostel, died during an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal, more than two weeks ago. 

He was identified and linked through forensic evidence. 

Mulaudzi said firearms retrieved during the heist in Kokstad had been sent for ballistic testing in connection with the Magaqa murder. 

Criminals to be 'smoked' out

He said a number of firearms, including AK-47 rifles and handguns, were confiscated.

Mulaudzi said efforts to arrest a second suspect were still underway.

The task team investigating political murders in the province has registered 42 cases, 24 of which are murder cases. Almost 35 suspects have been arrested in 10 murder cases, he said. 

According to Mulaudzi, almost 24 cases are still under investigation and 28 firearms have been seized. 

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has since congratulated the task team, saying the criminals will be "smoked" out of KwaZulu-Natal.

"This is good progress made by the integrated task team. Our people can't live in fear of ruthless criminals. People of KwaZulu-Natal love peace and they will see peace," Mbalula said. 

Read more on:    hawks  |  sindiso magaqa  |  durban

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zokwana did meet with Hout Bay fishermen – community spokesperson

2017-09-18 20:06

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
Bail denied for man caught on video allegedly beating woman with metal tool
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 16 2017-09-17 08:57 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 