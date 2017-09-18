Hawks offer R450 000 for information on KZN political killings

What To Read Next

Durban – The Hawks have offered a R450 000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of suspects in the ongoing political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Monday afternoon that Jabulani Mdunge was positively identified as one of the suspects in the attempted murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, Nontsikelelo Mafa and Jabu Msiya.

Magaqa, Msiya and Mafa were shot multiple times after a meeting in July. Magaqa died in hospital on September 4.

Mdunge, 38, from Berea and KwaMashu Hostel, died during an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal, more than two weeks ago.

He was identified and linked through forensic evidence.

Mulaudzi said firearms retrieved during the heist in Kokstad had been sent for ballistic testing in connection with the Magaqa murder.

Criminals to be 'smoked' out

He said a number of firearms, including AK-47 rifles and handguns, were confiscated.

Mulaudzi said efforts to arrest a second suspect were still underway.

The task team investigating political murders in the province has registered 42 cases, 24 of which are murder cases. Almost 35 suspects have been arrested in 10 murder cases, he said.

According to Mulaudzi, almost 24 cases are still under investigation and 28 firearms have been seized.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has since congratulated the task team, saying the criminals will be "smoked" out of KwaZulu-Natal.

"This is good progress made by the integrated task team. Our people can't live in fear of ruthless criminals. People of KwaZulu-Natal love peace and they will see peace," Mbalula said.