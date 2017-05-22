Hawks remain mum on Durban parcel bomb

The front gate of the home in Durban where a parcel bomb exploded. (Kaveel Singh, News24)

Durban - The Hawks have declined to divulge information on their investigation into the parcel that exploded and injured three family members at their Durban home on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi only told News24 on Monday that "the matter was receiving attention".

"No further comment," he said in an SMS.

Police bomb experts had discharged a second device in a controlled environment on Friday afternoon.

A civil rights organisation had on Sunday said the three family members from an upmarket home on Stephen Dlamini Road were injured in an act of terrorism.

They were injured when a parcel containing artificial flowers, a small box and a get well card turned out to be a bomb, said the Society for the Protection of the Constitution.

The parcel was delivered by courier to the home of Salim Khan in Musgrave on Friday, the organisation said in a statement.

"Khan was discharged from hospital approximately a week ago; hence it was suspected that this parcel was a bona fide get well wish sent to Salim Khan by a member of his family or any of his clients."

However, when a family member, Mahomed Zakaria, 22, opened the box: "A huge explosion erupted."

Zakaria was critically injured - having to undergo a brain operation later that night. His wife and mother were also both seriously injured and treated in hospital.

"The lounge of… Khan's home situated approximately 10m away from the explosion was completely destroyed consequent to the blast," the statement said.

The organisation said it considered the crime to fit the legal definition of "terrorism" and would assist the family with further legal assistance.

KZN police said they wouldn't comment on the matter because "It was now handled by the Hawks."

