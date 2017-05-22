 

Hawks remain mum on Durban parcel bomb

2017-05-22 14:44

Mxolisi Mngadi, News24

The front gate of the home in Durban where a parcel bomb exploded. (Kaveel Singh, News24)

The front gate of the home in Durban where a parcel bomb exploded. (Kaveel Singh, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban - The Hawks have declined to divulge information on their investigation into the parcel that exploded and injured three family members at their Durban home on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi only told News24 on Monday that "the matter was receiving attention".

"No further comment," he said in an SMS.

Police bomb experts had discharged a second device in a controlled environment on Friday afternoon.

A civil rights organisation had on Sunday said the three family members from an upmarket home on Stephen Dlamini Road were injured in an act of terrorism.

They were injured when a parcel containing artificial flowers, a small box and a get well card turned out to be a bomb, said the Society for the Protection of the Constitution.

- Read more: Explosive parcel came to the house as a flower delivery - cook

The parcel was delivered by courier to the home of Salim Khan in Musgrave on Friday, the organisation said in a statement.

"Khan was discharged from hospital approximately a week ago; hence it was suspected that this parcel was a bona fide get well wish sent to Salim Khan by a member of his family or any of his clients."

However, when a family member, Mahomed Zakaria, 22, opened the box: "A huge explosion erupted."

Zakaria was critically injured - having to undergo a brain operation later that night. His wife and mother were also both seriously injured and treated in hospital.

"The lounge of… Khan's home situated approximately 10m away from the explosion was completely destroyed consequent to the blast," the statement said.

The organisation said it considered the crime to fit the legal definition of "terrorism" and would assist the family with further legal assistance.

KZN police said they wouldn't comment on the matter because "It was now handled by the Hawks."

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Protesters vandalise Verulam foster care home

2017-05-22 14:01

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Chained murder-accused look on at Sinoxolo in loco inspection
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:37 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Green Point 10:31 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, 20 May 2017-05-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 