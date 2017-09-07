Victim of Paarl road rage incident drops charges after meeting his attacker

Cape Town - A man who filmed a violent road rage incident has dropped all charges against the driver who assaulted him.



Egan Vorster (26), a business owner from Paarl, met with the man on Thursday afternoon.

The video of the man’s foul-mouthed rant went viral on Facebook, and a friend of the man reached out to Egan to organise a meeting.

Egan, who had already laid a charge of assault with police after the man attacked him with a large wooden stick in the shocking altercation on Monday, agreed to the meeting.

“It went well,” Egan told YOU afterwards of the meeting. “The guy was in tears.”

Egan also shared a video – only with his Facebook friends this time – of the duo washing each other’s feet.

Egan said he had decided to drop the charges because the man, who has reportedly has issues with aggression, had seemed genuinely remorseful.

“He's just another man with a weakness, like us all,”

“So he apologised for insulting and assaulting me and I accepted.

“He's gone through a brutal time with a divorce and losing his job. He has two small kids. They need a father.

“He can't be that to them if he's behind bars. I wouldn't be much of a Christian if I don't have empathy for others.”

The original video Egan posted of the incident was widely shared on Facebook, garnering almost 900 000 views.

YOU has reached out to the other man in the incident for comment.