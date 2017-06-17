Healthcare train's locomotive derails after piece of tracks allegedly stolen

What To Read Next

Johannesburg - The Phelophepa Healthcare Train’s locomotive has derailed between Carolina and Waterval-Boven in Mpumalanga after a piece of the railway line was allegedly stolen.

Transnet’s rail freight services spokesperson Clement Maphaba said a part of the train track was allegedly stolen which caused the train's locomotive to derail at around 10:00 on Saturday morning, Netwerk24 reported.

The train driver saw the broken track ahead and reduced speed.

No one was injured in the accident.

The train was travelling from Ermelo to Waterval-Boven.

The passenger cars did not derail.

Maphaba said a Transnet repair team was on its way to equip the health train with a new locomotive so that it would be ready to treat people in Waterval-Boven on Sunday.

According to trainofhope.org, the Phelophepa Train of Hope is the world's largest healthcare train, with 40 permanent medical staff members for each of the two trains.