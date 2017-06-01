 

Hearings resume for Nkandla upgrade officials

2017-06-01 04:53

Mpho Raborife, News24

(Netwerk24)

(Netwerk24) (File photo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – The disciplinary hearings of 12 public works officials accused of wrongdoing in the R246m upgrade to President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead are expected to continue on Thursday.

During the last hearings, lawyers for one of the 12, Rakesh Dhaniram, asked for various documents, including audio recordings from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The officials involved in the Nkandla project are being investigated following recommendations in an SIU’s report.

According to the document, Dhaniram and others flouted the open tender procedures in approving procurement strategy for emergency building and civil works. The alleged deviation in procurement allegedly cost the government millions in irregular expenditure.

In her 2014 report, Secure in Comfort former public protector Thuli Madonsela found Zuma and his family unduly benefitted from the so-called security upgrades to his Nkandla homestead.

Zuma ignored her recommendation that he repay what was spent on upgrades not related to security. The EFF took the matter to the Constitutional Court. On March 31, 2016, it ordered Treasury to determine how much Zuma should repay.

In June last year, Treasury said Zuma had to repay R7.8m. He paid up in September, with a loan from VBS Mutual Bank.

Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  nkandla upgrade

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA's Maynier asked to leave NA after Gupta jibe

2017-05-31 22:59

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH | Steenhuisen to Mbete: 'You need therapy!'
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 31 May 2017-05-31 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 