Helen Zille's tweets will not derail us - Mmusi Maimane

East London -
During a provincial elective conference, the Democratic Alliance were divided on issues surrounding Helen Zille.
During his
key note address party leader Mmusi Maimane said the DA’s sole focus was far
too important to have to take a backseat to sideshows and distractions.
"Our
project cannot afford to be derailed. Too many people are counting on us to
make it work."
He said the
DA's cause was "certainly not helped by public discussions and arguments
on topics such as colonialism".
"We live
in a time of heightened racial tension, the embers of which are regularly
reignited by those who stand to benefit from mistrust and division. But we
don’t have to buy into it, and we don’t have to fan the flames."
The DA's
federal committee formally laid charges against Zille for her remarks on
colonialism.
Zille is charged with having broadly brought the party into disrepute and
damaging the party, chairperson James Selfe earlier told News24.
Zille's political career hangs in the balance following a series of tweets on March
16, from which the DA quickly distanced itself.
One of her tweets read: "For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY
negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, piped
water etc."
A second tweet reads: "Getting onto an aeroplane now and won't get onto
the wi-fi so that I can cut off those who think EVERY aspect of colonial legacy
was bad."
She later apologised for her comments, saying she never intended to defend
colonialism.
Maimane said
the DA was a party that united people.
"Our
core vision that South Africa belongs to all who live in it is shared by the
vast majority of South Africans. Outside the bubble of social media, our people
are not nearly as divided as some would have you believe.
"The
extreme views frequently expressed on Twitter are not shared by ordinary South
Africans. And I certainly don’t share these views."
He added that
he did not believe that there was a widespread campaign to shut down or
delegitimise some citizens as less worthy than others as some fringe racists
believe that.
"In the
whole, South Africans reject hate and division and just want what is best for
their families. I think it is incredibly damaging both to us as a party and to
our society as a whole to persist with this narrative."
Putting
forward these arguments only serves to place us in opposite corners, and then
expects us to defend our corners from those who are different from us, he said.
This turns
them into opponents and would thus not allow them to engage issues of race.
Maimane
appealed for the party to not regress into our racial corners.
Newly
appointed provincial leader Nqaba Bhenga however praised Zille as a person who
inspired him and transformed his life. Bhanga who was absent during Maimane
speech said Zille had worked hard in transforming the country.
"She
continues to inspire me, I continue to respect her ideas, I continue to engage
and disagree with her. Those are the most important people who transformed my
thinking."
When asked to
comment on Zille's recent social media posts, Bhanga was quickly shutdown by
national spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe who said the it was unfair for him
to answer on something sitting in a disciplinary hearing.
Bhanga then
said he still loved Zille.