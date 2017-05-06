 

Helen Zille's tweets will not derail us - Mmusi Maimane

2017-05-06 20:00

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

East London - During a provincial elective conference, the Democratic Alliance were divided on issues surrounding Helen Zille. 

During his key note address party leader Mmusi Maimane said the DA’s sole focus was far too important to have to take a backseat to sideshows and distractions.

"Our project cannot afford to be derailed. Too many people are counting on us to make it work."

He said the DA's cause was "certainly not helped by public discussions and arguments on topics such as  colonialism".

"We live in a time of heightened racial tension, the embers of which are regularly reignited by those who stand to benefit from mistrust and division. But we don’t have to buy into it, and we don’t have to fan the flames."

The DA's federal committee formally laid charges against Zille for her remarks on colonialism. 

Zille is charged with having broadly brought the party into disrepute and damaging the party, chairperson James Selfe earlier told News24.

Zille's political career hangs in the balance following a series of tweets on March 16, from which the DA quickly distanced itself.

One of her tweets read: "For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, piped water etc."

A second tweet reads: "Getting onto an aeroplane now and won't get onto the wi-fi so that I can cut off those who think EVERY aspect of colonial legacy was bad."

She later apologised for her comments, saying she never intended to defend colonialism. 

Maimane said the DA was a party that united people.

"Our core vision that South Africa belongs to all who live in it is shared by the vast majority of South Africans. Outside the bubble of social media, our people are not nearly as divided as some would have you believe.

"The extreme views frequently expressed on Twitter are not shared by ordinary South Africans. And I certainly don’t share these views."

He added that he did not believe that there was a widespread campaign to shut down or delegitimise some citizens as less worthy than others as some fringe racists believe that.

"In the whole, South Africans reject hate and division and just want what is best for their families. I think it is incredibly damaging both to us as a party and to our society as a whole to persist with this narrative."

Putting forward these arguments only serves to place us in opposite corners, and then expects us to defend our corners from those who are different from us, he said. This turns them into opponents and would thus not allow them to engage issues of race.

Maimane appealed for the party to not regress into our racial corners.

Newly appointed provincial leader Nqaba Bhenga however praised Zille as a person who inspired him and transformed his life. Bhanga who was absent during Maimane speech said Zille had worked hard in transforming the country. 

"She continues to inspire me, I continue to respect her ideas, I continue to engage and disagree with her. Those are the most important people who transformed my thinking." 

When asked to comment on Zille's recent social media posts, Bhanga was quickly shutdown by national spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe who said the it was unfair for him to answer on something sitting in a disciplinary hearing.  

Bhanga then said he still loved Zille.

Read more on:    da  |  mmusi maimane  |  helen zille

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Maswanganyi hits out at 'apartheid president' De Klerk

2017-05-06 18:00

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Here's what Johannesburg youth think about the city's state
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday May 6 15 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 