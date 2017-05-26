Helicopter used in rescue after light aircraft makes emergency landing

Mbombela - Two passengers of a light aircraft were found lying next to it after they had to make an apparent emergency landing on the mountains between Wakkerstroom and Dirkiesdorp on Friday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics, along with other services were transported to the site in 4x4 vehicles.

"Upon arrival, paramedics found the two men lying next to the aircraft," he said.

"Both men were assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries."

They were airlifted to a private hospital in Johannesburg.

Authorities are investigating the incident.