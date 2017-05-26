 

Helicopter used in rescue after light aircraft makes emergency landing

2017-05-26 21:39
Helicopter. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Helicopter. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Mbombela - Two passengers of a light aircraft were found lying next to it after they had to make an apparent emergency landing on the mountains between Wakkerstroom and Dirkiesdorp on Friday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics, along with other services were transported to the site in 4x4 vehicles.

"Upon arrival, paramedics found the two men lying next to the aircraft," he said.

"Both men were assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries."

They were airlifted to a private hospital in Johannesburg.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Read more on:    mbombela  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Good governance non-negotiable, says Dlodlo

2017-05-26 21:15

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: Soweto residents stand up against women abuse
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday May 26 results 2017-05-26 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 