Helping others has nothing to do with the campaign trail - Dlamini-Zuma

Pretoria - Despite visiting a primary school and two elderly ladies, as well as being introduced as someone with whom South Africans could entrust the country, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma maintained that her visit to the Stinkwater township near Hammanskraal on Friday was not part of her campaign to be elected as the country's future president.

Dlamini-Zuma accompanied by ANC Women's League delegates and the controversial Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng, better known as Pastor Mboro from the Incredible Happenings Ministry, visited the township on the outskirts of Tshwane on Friday.

When asked whether the visit was part of her campaign ahead of the ANC elective conference in December, Dlamini-Zuma said: "We can’t stop assisting people because there are elections and [because] we are scared you will say it's electioneering. If a grandmother is with children and not getting a grant, we must help. We are going to continue creating a better life for our people - whether [there are] elections or not.

"Our fore-bearers gave their life and their all so SA can be free. It doesn’t matter what people say. Our reason for existence is a better life for all.”

Dlamini-Zuma said the reason for their visit to the township was so that they could roll out an ANCWL campaign called Molo Makhelwane which means 'Hi Neighbour' in isiXhosa. The initiative is about knowing, helping and caring for your neighbours.

“This is about caring for one another, this is something we should be doing all the time,” said Dlamini- Zuma.

She also paid a visit to a primary school and two elderly ladies, one of whom may be the oldest living person in South Africa at 134.

Johanna Ramatse had apparently had her home refurbished by Pastor Mboro who was informed by the ANCWL that her home was in a state of disrepair.

Mboro also said he would not be drawn into speaking about politics or whether he supported Dlamini-Zuma in her campaign to be the ANC’s next president.

“We are not answering political questions,” said Mboro.

“We are here for the issue of the house.”

Dlamini-Zuma said people cannot work alone when trying to better the lives of other people and that there should be a partnership.

When asked if she was getting the sense that people are losing hope in the ANC, Dlamini-Zuma said she doesn’t think people are losing hope as people still came to the ANC to tell them about their problems in the hope that the ANC could resolve them.

Dlamini-Zuma avoided other questions of a political nature, saying, “We are here for Molo Makhelwane. Not here to discuss ANC leaders. I will only answer questions about that (Molo Makhelwane) because that is why I am here.”



