'Here lies Joost' – brother shares photos of Joost’s final resting place

What To Read Next

The sun is casting an orange glow over the Bushveld horizon. The graves cast long shadows over the dusty ground.

One of them stands out. Fresh flowers and pebbles decorate the ground before it. Engraved in the marble is the image of a Springbok hero.

It is here, on a farm near Settlers in Limpopo, where Joost van der Westhuizen finds his final resting place.

His brother Pieter shared a photo of his brother's grave on Facebook on Monday with a touching message.

“I miss you today more than yesterday and then tomorrow's longing still waits," he wrote.

"This is where our loved one Joost lies now."

Pieter van der Westhuizen did not want to expand further on his Facebook post when YOU contacted him.

Joost lost his fight against motor neuron disease in February.