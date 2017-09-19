 

'Here lies Joost' – brother shares photos of Joost’s final resting place

2017-09-19 16:20

Jacques Myburgh, YOU

PHOTO: Facebook

PHOTO: Facebook

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The sun is casting an orange glow over the Bushveld horizon. The graves cast long shadows over the dusty ground.

One of them stands out. Fresh flowers and pebbles decorate the ground before it. Engraved in the marble is the image of a Springbok hero.

It is here, on a farm near Settlers in Limpopo, where Joost van der Westhuizen finds his final resting place.

His brother Pieter shared a photo of his brother's grave on Facebook on Monday with a touching message.

“I miss you today more than yesterday and then tomorrow's longing still waits," he wrote.

"This is where our loved one Joost lies now."

Pieter van der Westhuizen did not want to expand further on his Facebook post when YOU contacted him.

Joost lost his fight against motor neuron disease in February.

Read more on:    joost van der westhuizen

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

GuptaLeaks.com: A collaborative investigation into state capture

2017-07-21 17:44

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Nanny appears in court after video shows her allegedly throwing baby
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 16 2017-09-17 08:57 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 