Here’s what Zuma's office said he spoke to Trump about

Cape Town – A strong commitment to bilateral relations between the US and South Africa and security matters in Africa were the main focus of the much-hyped telephone call between US President Donald Trump and President Jacob Zuma on Monday afternoon.

In a statement released by Zuma’s office shortly after the call was said to have taken place, the Presidency said the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening already strong bilateral relations.

“There are six hundred US companies in South Africa and strong trade relations between the two countries,” the Presidency said.

Zuma also congratulated Trump on his election as the USA’s 45th president.

The two also discussed the need to work together on multilateral issues as well, “especially the quest for peace and stability on the African continent”.

