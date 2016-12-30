Hero officer saves Jack Russell from Durban fire

A Durban security guard has been lauded a hero after he saved a female Jack Russel from a burning house. (Marshall Security)

Durban - A Durban security guard has been lauded a hero after he saved a female Jack Russel from a burning house on Friday.

The armed reaction officer from Marshall Security was patrolling the Sunningdale area in Durban North at around 17:30 when he noticed fire coming from a garage on Round the Green Road, the company’s spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said.

When the officer went to investigate, he found that the smoke was contained in the garage but it quickly engulfed a flatlet above the garage as well as the lapa in the entertainment area.

Van Reenen said the fire department was called after the fire spread.

“One of our members managed to enter the property and saved a dog, a little female Jack Russel. She suffered some smoke inhalation and some burns to her fur.”

He said the dog was visibly shaken by the incident as she was found in a state of shock.

“She was rushed to a local veterinary hospital and in a stable condition. She suffered first degree burns to her body and carbon monoxide poisoning. She has been placed under a drip and is now stable.”

The cause of the fire is believed to have been an electrical fault and the owners of the property were not on site.

“We commend our member on his swift action and bravery,” Van Reenen said of the officer.

