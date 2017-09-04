 

Herschelle Gibbs to make representations to DPP in drunk driving case

2017-09-04 14:33

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Former Proteas cricketer Herschelle Gibbs leaves the Cape Town Magistrate's Court. (Jenna Etheridge/News24)

Cape Town – Former Proteas cricketer Herschelle Gibbs was on Monday given time to explain to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) why he should not be prosecuted for drunk driving.

The Cape Town Magistrate's Court allowed a postponement for his legal team to make representations to the Western Cape DPP, who was responsible for deciding whether prosecution and trial should go ahead.

Gibbs, dressed in a tight white shirt and jeans, was at ease when he appeared in court on Monday morning.

He was told to be back in court on November 23.

It was not clear whether the DPP would have made a decision by then.

Gibbs, 43, now a sports analyst and commentator, faced charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

'Always in good spirits'

In December 2014, it was reported that he had been arrested in Cape Town.

Western Cape police could not confirm his identity at the time, but said a 40-year-old man was arrested following a car accident on November 30, 2014. He was granted bail.

He had allegedly been speeding when he collided with a Toyota in Camps Bay.

Gibbs wanted to know who had access to his blood sample while it was in a laboratory for testing.

His lawyers had requested this documentation at one stage.

At one of his last appearances, Gibbs told News24 that he was upbeat despite it being a drawn-out process.

"We would obviously just like to get some clarification on the whole thing. But that's the way the law works. It just takes some time. I am always in good spirits," he said at the time.

