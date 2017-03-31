High Court dismisses DA bid to halt Cabinet reshuffle

Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court has dismissed the
Democratic Alliance's bid to have the swearing in of President Jacob Zuma's new
Cabinet ministers interdicted.
Judge
Owen Rogers ruled that the DA did not present a strong enough case based on
facts for the court to intervene in the President's prerogative to select his
own Cabinet.
The DA's
advocate Anton Katz tried to argue that the party's motion of confidence in
Parliament will be redundant if the President's reshuffle is allowed to go
ahead.
Party
leader Mmusi Maimane filed the motion on Thursday afternoon, before the
President's reshuffle at midnight.
Rational
reasons are therefore required for Zuma's reshuffle, which has yet to be given,
or it risks damaging the debate of no confidence.
Katz
also tried to rely on statements made by deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa on
Friday that the reasons for Gordhan and other's dismissals were
"spurious".
He said
the swearing in of ministers, therefore, can't go ahead until the
President's decision is reviewed, and the original Cabinet must be
"held" until the no-confidence
vote.
'No
requirement in law'
Counsel
for the president Advocate Ismail Jamie said there is no requirement in law for
the president to give reasons for a Cabinet reshuffle.
The
court can pay attention to media speculation if it wants to, but the case
ultimately comes down to legality and the president's prerogative, Jaime said.
Jamie
said that both Gordhan's firing and Gigaba's swearing in has already happened,
as Gigaba is already a minister, and therefore nothing "magical" will
happen at 18:00 on Friday.
"It's
done. Minister Gordhan won't lose his job at 18:00 tonight. He lost it at 00:14
this morning."
Ministers
serve at the pleasure of the president according to the Constitution, and if
the president decides he no longer wants someone in his Cabinet, "then
that's the end of it", Jamie argued.
Rogers
tested both counsellors but
ultimately said the court was being asked to go further than it had ever
gone before in interfering with a sitting President's powers.
"This
case goes to the heartland of the President's ability to act and make
decisions."
He said
whether the decision was good or bad was irrelevant. The court's ruling also
was not a vindication of Zuma's decision to reshuffle, only that at this point
in time, it could not intervene.
The
court noted the DA's intention to take Zuma's reshuffle on judicial review and reserved a ruling on costs until the
review is completed.