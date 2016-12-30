High Court pulls fuse on fireworks, bans use at Ekurhuleni New Year's Eve event

Johannesburg - The Ekurhuleni sky won't be a dazzling display of colour and light on New Year's Eve because a High Court ruling on Thursday has barred the City from using fireworks at an event, a move the Kempton Park Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has welcomed.

But shortly after the judgment was handed down in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, the City of Ekurhuleni issued a statement saying that it would not have used fireworks in any case, as it already rejected a fireworks permit on December 1.

In a statement, the Kempton Park SPCA said that the planned firework display would have negatively influenced animals in the area.

"(We) submitted an application to the High Court in an attempt to stop the fireworks display, in an effort to prevent the unnecessary and devastating suffering to animals within the area that fireworks."

Miscommunication

On its Facebook page, the City of Ekurhuleni said that it had miscommunicated about the use fireworks at the event.

"By the time the Joint Organising Committee decision came through (to ban the use of fireworks), Ekurhuleni had pre-programmed social media messages for the holiday period, which included an announcement that there would be a fireworks display," the Facebook post reads.

"The rejection for a fireworks licence was based on the proximity to the residential area and flights passing to and from OR Tambo International Airport."

According to the City, the event, called the New Year’s Eve Extravaganza, is a partnership between the City and several local entrepreneurs.

On Wednesday, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA said on Facebook that dogs have sensitive hearing and find noise from fireworks unbearable.

It said that, as a result, countless pets go to extreme lengths to escape the noise by jumping over high walls, squeezing through small gaps in fences and jumping through windows.

"Every year, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA sees many bewildered and frightened stray animals coming through our doors in the days that follow New Year’s Eve celebrations," it said.

