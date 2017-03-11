 

Hijacked baby Siwaphiwe still not found

2017-03-11 19:40

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Hijacked baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo (Supplied: SAPS)

Hijacked baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo (Supplied: SAPS)

Durban – Police say the one-month-old baby Siwaphiwe, who was taken in a car-jacking at a local shopping centre on Friday, has still not been found.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Saturday evening that the search is still continuing.

On Saturday afternoon, the father Felokwakhe Mbambo said that he was 'very worried'.

Baby Siwaphiwe's mother Sibongile could only manage to say softly, "It is very bad," before trailing off.

Mbambo said the family will remain hopeful.

R250 000 reward offered

"We are praying for her safe return. We have support from the community members in the area who comes to the house," he said.

Police announced a reward of up to R250 000 for any information that will lead to her safe return.

She was in the backseat of the white Yaris stolen from her mother at gunpoint by two men at the City View (formerly Game City) centre in Greyville on Friday morning.

Her mother managed to grab her eight-year-old son, but the car sped off with Siwaphiwe still inside. The vehicle was abandoned in Montclair, south of Durban and since then, police and volunteers have been fanning out in the hopes of finding her.

She was wearing her nappy and a little white vest when she was last seen.

Read more on:    durban  |  abductions  |  crime

Gauteng province protest wrap

