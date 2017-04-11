 

Hijacker killed in shootout with KZN police

2017-04-11 13:49

Mxolisi Mngadi, News24

(File, News24)

(File, News24)

Durban – An alleged hijacker was killed in a shootout with police in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

A silver Ford Fiesta was hijacked in Umbilo at 18:00 on Tuesday and, within 20 minutes, the K9 unit saw the car on Prince Mcwayizeni Road in Umlazi’s V section, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

Officers pursued the hijacked car and a shootout ensued. The car stopped and two of the passengers ran into a nearby informal settlement. The driver was found dead in the hijacked car, a gunshot wound to the neck.

No police officers were injured. The matter was reported to police watchdog Ipid. Police are still searching for the two who ran away.

Vote with your conscience, Christian leaders plead with ANC MPs

26 minutes ago

