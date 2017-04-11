Hijacker killed in shootout with KZN police

Durban – An alleged hijacker was killed in a shootout with police in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.



A silver Ford Fiesta was hijacked in Umbilo at 18:00 on Tuesday and, within 20 minutes, the K9 unit saw the car on Prince Mcwayizeni Road in Umlazi’s V section, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

Officers pursued the hijacked car and a shootout ensued. The car stopped and two of the passengers ran into a nearby informal settlement. The driver was found dead in the hijacked car, a gunshot wound to the neck.

No police officers were injured. The matter was reported to police watchdog Ipid. Police are still searching for the two who ran away.