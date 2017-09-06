 

Hlaudi Motsoeneng due to appear in Labour Court

2017-09-06 05:19

James de Villiers, News24

Hlaudi Motsoeneng (Elizabeth Sejake, City Press)

Hlaudi Motsoeneng (Elizabeth Sejake, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Labour Court on Wednesday to explain why he should not be held personally liable for the wrongful dismissal of the SABC 8.

The eight journalists - Suna Venter, Foeta Krige, Krivani Pillay, Thandeka Gqubule, Busisiwe Ntuli, Lukhanyo Calata, Vuyo Mvoko and Jacques Steenkamp - were fired by the public broadcaster in July 2016 for criticising Motsoeneng's policy against the airing of footage of violent protests.

Seven of the eight journalists were subsequently rehired following a High Court ruling.

Trade unions Solidarity and the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) brought the matter against Motsoeneng, the SABC's former head of news Simon Tebele and the public broadcaster in March following the SABC 8's reinstatement. 

Solidarity and Bemawu are asking that the three be held responsible for the SABC 8's legal action against the SABC. 

ALSO READ: Broken Heart Syndrome kills 'SABC 8' journalist Suna Venter

At their previous appearance in August, the court heard that attorneys from Ningiza Horner, who were representing the SABC, Motsoeneng and Tebele, had withdrawn from the matter.

Tebele, who said he was surprised by the attorneys' decision to withdraw, asked for a postponement due to poor health.

No reasons were given for why Motsoeneng failed to appear in court. 

Motsoeneng was removed as COO after the Supreme Court of Appeal in September last year rejected his bid to appeal the Western Cape High Court's November 2015 ruling declaring his appointment irrational and setting it aside.

In June, the SABC announced Motsoeneng's dismissal after he was found guilty by an internal disciplinary hearing where charges of bringing the SABC into disrepute and causing irreparable damage to his employer were investigated.

The internal disciplinary committee found that he lied about his qualifications, that he purged the SABC of staff and promoted staff and raised salaries without following the correct procedures.

Read more on:    sabc  |  hlaudi motsoeneng  |  johannesburg  |  media

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Julius Malema to attend Sindiso Magaqa funeral under certain conditions

2017-09-05 23:27

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
Mantashe dismisses suggestions elective conference could be postponed
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, September 5 2017-09-05 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 