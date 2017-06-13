Hlaudi Motsoeneng in his own words

Johannesburg - Embattled former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng who suffered one defeat after another was finally axed from the public broadcaster on Monday afternoon.

This after Motsoeneng held a four-hour long press briefing on April 19 tackling various matters pertaining to the SABC.

Motsoeneng was then charged and found guilty by the SABC's internal disciplinary hearing chair Nazeer Cassim on Monday morning.

He was charged with bringing the SABC into disrepute and causing irreparable damage to his employer.

The infamous former SABC boss and known President Jacob Zuma loyalist received wide spread criticism within the organisation and in public for his controversial policy changes.

Some of his policies, including the 90% use of local content, were rescinded on Monday during the announcement of his dismissal by interim board chair Khanyisile Kweyama.

Motsoeneng was known for pontificating about himself and his role at the SABC. Here are the top 17 quotes by the man who was dubbed by his friends: "the rose that grew from the concrete".

1) "Everywhere I go people support Hlaudi, worse in the rural area because I am a rural boy."

2) "Who said [that] if I am not at the SABC I can't contribute even better for South Africa."

3) "I want to applaud people who recognise this wonderful person called Hlaudi."

4) "When I came here, there was no SABC. When I came here there was just a disaster."

5) "Coming to the issue of should I go back to school, the answer is hell no. I am able to beat those people with degrees."

6) "Sometimes I dismiss the same people with degrees because they don’t read. I read a lot, I know what is happening in South Africa."

7) "Someone was saying 'Hlaudi, if you leave SABC you can’t be employed anywhere'. Ha! Everybody is after Hlaudi. Whether its broadcaster, whether it’s big companies, everywhere I go around the world people acknowledge Hlaudi, they invite me to add value."

8) "I can survive anywhere, I can make sure that I come with my own company and employ SABC staff."

9) "I listened to people - when people were saying 'Hlaudi is out'. You can’t decide for my future I will decide for my future."

10) "If I leave the SABC it will not be the first time. I left the SABC, I came back stronger and stronger."

11) "I hear people saying Hlaudi is stressed, Hlaudi is stress-free."

12) "In South Africa, you have only one Hlaudi no one else."

13) "What you see in me is what you get. I am not apologetic about the decisions we have taken at the SABC."

14) "I walked the first one [disciplinary hearing] - I am still going to walk the second one because there is nothing wrong that I have done. Actually, I am very excited and I am going to enjoy myself."

15) "Some people when they are taken to [a] disciplinary hearing, they think it’s the end of the world, for me it’s the beginning of Hlaudi."

16) "The issue is not about 90%, the issue it [is] maybe because of the format that SABC is using. The quality of music that they are putting on air. It can't be because of SABC 90% local content, that notion is misleading."

17) "When I was there at the SABC money was there."