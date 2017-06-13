 

Hlaudi Motsoeneng in his own words

2017-06-13 15:44

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

Hlaudi Motsoeneng (Elizabeth Sejake, City Press)

Hlaudi Motsoeneng (Elizabeth Sejake, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Embattled former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng who suffered one defeat after another was finally axed from the public broadcaster on Monday afternoon.

This after Motsoeneng held a four-hour long press briefing on April 19 tackling various matters pertaining to the SABC.

Motsoeneng was then charged and found guilty by the SABC's internal disciplinary hearing chair Nazeer Cassim on Monday morning.

He was charged with bringing the SABC into disrepute and causing irreparable damage to his employer.

The infamous former SABC boss and known President Jacob Zuma loyalist received wide spread criticism within the organisation and in public for his controversial policy changes.

Some of his policies, including the 90% use of local content, were rescinded on Monday during the announcement of his dismissal by interim board chair Khanyisile Kweyama.

Motsoeneng was known for pontificating about himself and his role at the SABC. Here are the top 17 quotes by the man who was dubbed by his friends: "the rose that grew from the concrete".

1) "Everywhere I go people support Hlaudi, worse in the rural area because I am a rural boy."

2) "Who said [that] if I am not at the SABC I can't contribute even better for South Africa."

3) "I want to applaud people who recognise this wonderful person called Hlaudi."

4) "When I came here, there was no SABC. When I came here there was just a disaster."

5) "Coming to the issue of should I go back to school, the answer is hell no. I am able to beat those people with degrees."

6) "Sometimes I dismiss the same people with degrees because they don’t read. I read a lot, I know what is happening in South Africa."

7) "Someone was saying 'Hlaudi, if you leave SABC you can’t be employed anywhere'. Ha! Everybody is after Hlaudi. Whether its broadcaster, whether it’s big companies, everywhere I go around the world people acknowledge Hlaudi, they invite me to add value."

8) "I can survive anywhere, I can make sure that I come with my own company and employ SABC staff."

9)  "I listened to people - when people were saying 'Hlaudi is out'. You can’t decide for my future I will decide for my future."

10) "If I leave the SABC it will not be the first time. I left the SABC, I came back stronger and stronger."

11) "I hear people saying Hlaudi is stressed, Hlaudi is stress-free."

12) "In South Africa, you have only one Hlaudi no one else."

13) "What you see in me is what you get. I am not apologetic about the decisions we have taken at the SABC."

14)  "I walked the first one [disciplinary hearing] - I am still going to walk the second one because there is nothing wrong that I have done. Actually, I am very excited and I am going to enjoy myself."

15) "Some people when they are taken to [a] disciplinary hearing, they think it’s the end of the world, for me it’s the beginning of Hlaudi."

16) "The issue is not about 90%, the issue it [is] maybe because of the format that SABC is using. The quality of music that they are putting on air. It can't be because of SABC 90% local content, that notion is misleading."

17) "When I was there at the SABC money was there."

Read more on:    sabc  |  hlaudi ­motsoeneng  |  johannesburg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

He dives with sharks. Without a cage

37 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: Maimane dragged on Twitter after Zille apology
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 10 2017-06-10 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 