Hlaudi's presser is grounds for dismissal - DA

Cape Town - Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng's press conference on Wednesday provided grounds for immediate dismissal from the broadcaster, the Democratic Alliance said.

According to the broadcaster’s code of conduct an employee responsible for negative media reports about the SABC could be summarily dismissed, DA national spokesperson Phumzile van Damme said.

"The interim board must now promptly terminate his employment and rid the SABC of the man responsible for the deep institutional rot at the public broadcaster," she said.

"Hosting a press conference, as an SABC employee, without permission from the SABC board, or its management, constitutes a deliberate effort to undermine the SABC."

She said Motsoeneng was drawing a salary of R350 000 a month for sitting at home, despite a Western Cape High Court order that disciplinary proceedings be implemented against him for lying about his qualifications.

He was still bound by the SABC's code of conduct, while awaiting his disciplinary hearing.

The recently-instituted interim board needed to "show its teeth" by firing Motsoeneng, where other boards had failed.

Motsoeneng told journalists that he could not set a date for his own disciplinary hearing.

He spent most of the press briefing praising his initiatives at the broadcaster, including the 90% local content quota and his ability to raise funds for the broadcaster's 2016 elections coverage.

He said he was confident ahead of his proposed disciplinary hearing.

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo disputed Motsoeneng's claim that the interim SABC board had not been properly constituted.

"The Broadcasting Act clearly makes provision for the President to appoint the interim board within 10 days of receiving recommendations from the National Assembly," Dlodlo said after the press briefing.

The interim board was legally constituted and mandated to implement the recommendations of Parliament's ad hoc committee which investigated the SABC.

President Jacob Zuma approved Parliament's recommendations for the interim board on March 26.

Dlodlo called on all role players to allow the board to execute its duties.

"We reassert our full confidence in the capability of the current interim board to execute its mandate," Dlodlo said.

