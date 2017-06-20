 

Homes torched, shops looted after man stabbed in tavern

2017-06-20 14:45

Chester Makana, News24 Correspondent

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Mankweng - At least four houses were torched and shops were looted at Ga-Mothapo village east of Polokwane on Monday evening after a man was stabbed to death at a local tavern.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said residents went on the rampage after the man, 20, was stabbed, allegedly by a group of men at the tavern.

He said the man, whose identity was not yet clear, was taken to hospital where he later died.

"The search for the suspected persons ensued by the community until all these houses were burnt to ashes and they further looted a number of spaza shops in that village," Ngoepe said.

Police arrested four suspects, but none were linked to the murder.

While police were doing so, some residents started throwing stones at the officers.

This group was eventually dispersed.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Jan Scheepers said he was disappointed with ongoing mob justice in some parts of the province.

Ngoepe said police had been deployed in the volatile area and would continue to monitor it.

He said the suspects, aged between 16 and 42 years, would soon appear in the Mankweng Magitrate's Court on public violence, possession of suspected stolen property, and arson charges.

More arrests were expected.

Police investigations are continuing.

